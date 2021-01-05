Tuesday, January 5th | 21 Tevet 5781

House Passes Bipartisan Bill to Elevate Status of US Envoy on Antisemitism

January 5, 2021 10:12 am
avatar by JNS.org

The House of Representatives Building and the East Portico of the US Capitol. Photo: Flickr.

JNS.org – A bipartisan bill to elevate the status of the US envoy on antisemitism passed in the US House of Representatives on Dec. 31—one of the last bills to pass the 116th Congress.

The Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Act now awaits US President Donald Trump’s signature into law.

If enacted, it would upgrade the status of the special envoy for monitoring and combating antisemitism, a position at the US State Department, to an ambassadorship, thereby requiring US Senate confirmation.

The president would be required to fill the position within 90 days.

Having been vacant at the start of the Trump administration, the special envoy was designated in February 2019 with the appointment of Iraq war veteran and attorney Elan Carr.

