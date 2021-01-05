House Passes Bipartisan Bill to Elevate Status of US Envoy on Antisemitism

JNS.org – A bipartisan bill to elevate the status of the US envoy on antisemitism passed in the US House of Representatives on Dec. 31—one of the last bills to pass the 116th Congress.

The Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Act now awaits US President Donald Trump’s signature into law.

If enacted, it would upgrade the status of the special envoy for monitoring and combating antisemitism, a position at the US State Department, to an ambassadorship, thereby requiring US Senate confirmation.

The president would be required to fill the position within 90 days.