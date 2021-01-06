Wednesday, January 6th | 22 Tevet 5781

January 6, 2021 11:21 am
Former Deputy IDF Chief Dan Harel Enters Political Arena

Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli Director General of the Ministry of Defense Dan Harel at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on Oct. 20, 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/DoD photo by Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz, U.S. Air Force/Released.

JNS.org – Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai, who recently established the “Israelis Party” to run in the upcoming Knesset elections, announced on Tuesday that his slate will include a high-ranking defense-establishment official and four female candidates, pledging that half of the faction’s candidates will be women.

Huldai announced that Dan Harel, former director-general of the Defense Ministry and Israeli Defense Forces ex-deputy chief of staff, will be joining his faction. Harel, a former commander of the Southern Command, is perhaps best known for leading Israel’s 2005 disengagement from the Gaza Strip.

Also joining Huldai’s parliamentary bid are former Blue and White MK Einav Kabala, information scientist Karine Nahon, educator Karen Tal and Adi Tsabari, head of the Education, Culture and Neighborhood Renewal Company in Tel Aviv, which manages numerous institutions in the city.

