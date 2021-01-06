Illinois Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller Condemned for Telling Trump Supporters, ‘Hitler Was Right’

Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker on Wednesday called “unfathomable and disgusting” the comments made by a newly-elected Republican Congresswoman that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was “right on one thing.”

Speaking to a rally of supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Mary Miller — who was sworn in on Jan. 3 as the representative from Central Illinois — declared that Republicans needed to “win the hearts and minds of our children,” approvingly citing the main author of the Nazi Holocaust as a model to follow.

“Hitler was right on one thing: he said, whoever has the youth has the future,” said Miller, a Trump loyalist who is opposed to certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“Fill your children’s minds with what is true and right and noble, and then they can overcome evil with good because they can actually discern between what is evil and what is good,” she continued.

Related coverage A ‘Dark Day for America:’ US Jewish Groups Denounce Mob Violence and Rioting on Capitol Hill Jewish groups on Wednesday mourned a "dark day" for America, as hundreds of rioters stormed Capitol Hill to prevent US...

At his daily briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Pritzker, a Democrat, warned of an “evil streak” in the Illinois GOP.

“Let me be clear. Hitler got nothing right,” Pritzker stated. “This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics. Illinois Republicans cannot allow this to stand and must condemn this vile, evil streak in their party. If Representative Miller was the least bit interested in history, she would visit the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center to learn just how wrong Hitler really was.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican who represents Illinois’ 16th District, similarly denounced Miller.

“I outright condemn this garbage,” Kinzinger tweeted on Wednesday.

US Jewish groups also condemned Miller’s outburst.

“It is simply outrageous and obscene for anyone to hold out Hitler, who perpetrated the greatest genocide in history, as a role model for any reason,” said World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder in a statement. “One might expect this from white supremacists or neo-Nazis, but hearing the words “Hitler was right” from the mouth of a member of the United States Congress is beyond acceptable behavior by any standards.”

In another statement, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum weighed in against the Illinois Republican’s remarks.

“Adolf Hitler, the Nazis, and their collaborators murdered almost every member of my family, destroyed my entire community, and ended a centuries-old culture,” said Irene Weiss, Auschwitz survivor, in a museum statement. “I implore our leaders and all Americans not to misuse this history — my history. It minimizes the evil that was Nazism, dishonors the memory of the victims, and pains the survivors. We should be learning from history, not exploiting it.”

.@Miller_Congress, Hitler wasn’t right on anything – and invoking his name in this or any other context is wildly offensive & disrespects the millions who perished due to the Nazis' hateful, genocidal regime. An apology is the least you can do for your constituents & our country. https://t.co/ZHsSHTSelF — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 6, 2021

Disgusting. Mary Miller, a newly-elected Republican member of Congress, just said loudly at a DC rally that "Hitler was right." You do not, under any circumstances, have to hand it to Hitler. This is the sort of antisemitism & fascist apologism that the GOP is mainstreaming. https://t.co/ECgA4kX3NA — Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) January 6, 2021