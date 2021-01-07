Thursday, January 7th | 23 Tevet 5781

January 7, 2021 9:38 am
Biden to Name Merrick Garland as Nominee for US Attorney General

US Circuit Judge Merrick Garland, who is US President-elect’s nominee to be US attorney general. Photo: The White House via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate US Circuit Court Judge Merrick Garland as US attorney general, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Garland, 68, who is Jewish, currently serves on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

He was nominated in 2016 by US President Barack Obama to succeed the late Antonin Scalia on the US Supreme Court. Republicans, who controlled the US Senate, where confirmation for attorney general and judicial spots are required, refused to let the nomination go forward.

With Democrats poised to take control of the Senate once the two runoffs in Georgia on Tuesday are finalized—with Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, being declared the winner over Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and Democrat Jon Ossoff leading ahead of Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue with 50.2 percent to 49.8 percent—Garland is likely to be confirmed as the nation’s next law enforcement officer.

