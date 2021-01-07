Facebook, Instagram to Block Trump’s Account for Rest of His Presidential Term

Thursday, January 7th | 23 Tevet 5781

January 7, 2021 1:04 pm
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Facebook Inc and Instagram will extend a ban on US President Donald Trump’s accounts for at least the next two weeks until the presidential transition is completed, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said.

The decision comes after Facebook announced on Wednesday it would lock Trump’s account for 24 hours as tech giants scrambled to crack down on his unsupported claims about the US presidential election and hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Twitter Inc and Snap Inc also temporarily locked Trump’s accounts on Wednesday.

Facebook has previously been blasted by lawmakers and employees for not taking action on inflammatory posts from President Trump, including those that have been labeled by Twitter.

