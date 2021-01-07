Thursday, January 7th | 23 Tevet 5781

January 7, 2021 9:45 am
Netanyahu Condemns ‘Disgraceful’ Attack on US Congress

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, March 8, 2020. Photo: Oded Balilty/Pool via Reuters/File Photo.

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday issued a strong condemnation of the attack on the US Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters the day before, calling it a “disgraceful act.”

“For generations American democracy has inspired millions around the world and in Israel,” said Netanyahu, following a meeting in Jerusalem with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who arrived in the country from a visit to Khartoum, during which Sudan formally signed on to the Abraham Accords.

“Lawlessness and violence are the opposite of the values we know Americans and Israelis cherish,” he said, adding, “The rampage at the Capitol yesterday was a disgraceful act that must be vigorously condemned.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi tweeted on Thursday morning that he “was shocked to see last night’s attack on the US Congress, the stronghold of world democracy, and I strongly condemn it.” 

