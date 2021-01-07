UK Article Blaming Israel for Not Vaccinating Palestinians Is ‘Journalistic Crime,’ Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief in Interview

A British newspaper claiming that Israel is denying the COVID-19 vaccine to Palestinians is “completely dishonest from start to finish,” the editor-in-chief of The Algemeiner said during a Wednesday appearance on i24 News.

“It seems that all manner of journalistic principle and ethics go out of the window when it comes to coverage of Israel,” Dovid Efune told “Global Eye” host Natasha Kirtchuk, about a Jan. 3 article published in The Guardian that blamed the Jewish state for denying the COVID-19 vaccine to Palestinians.

Jewish groups last week condemned the article for mistakenly claiming that Israel, rather than the Palestinian Authority, bears the responsibility and authority to distribute vaccines in the Palestinian territories.

Efune noted that the PA has its own medical infrastructure and independent processes to manage the COVID-19 crisis, which has at times been an area of cooperation with the Israeli government.

“To make the suggestion that there’s any form of racial or ethnic prejudice taking place here is just ludicrous,” said Efune in the interview. “And it’s really a journalistic crime to insinuate the way that The Guardian has that Israel is engaged in propagating disease among the Palestinian population, or at least not doing enough to stop it.”

Watch Efune’s i24 News appearance below: