Actor Zach Braff Offers to Play Newly Elected Jewish Senator Jon Ossoff on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Former “Scrubs” star Zach Braff wants to play fellow Jew and newly elected Georgia senator Jon Ossoff on “Saturday Night Live,” he tweeted on Tuesday evening.

“Lorne. I got this,” Braff wrote, referring to “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, as election results rolled in. Ossoff’s victory as Georgia’s first Jewish senator was announced the following day.

“Don’t toy with me. If this doesn’t happen I will be heartbroken,” wrote one fan in response, while another joked, “@nbcsnl are you taking notes?”

Some on Twitter were having fun with the idea of a Jewish actor playing Ossoff on “SNL” and even replied to Braff’s post by suggesting Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Timothee Chalamet as alternatives. More than one Twitter follower recommended that the actor’s “Scrubs” co-star Donald Faison should also come on “SNL” to play, alongside Braff, Ossoff’s new fellow Georgia senator Rev. Raphael Warnock.