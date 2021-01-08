Friday, January 8th | 24 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Legislators Condemn Antisemitic Elements Among Capitol Hill Mob as Congresswoman Apologizes for Hitler Comment

Remembrances of Hyper Cacher Victims Begin, Ahead of Sixth Anniversary of Terror Attack

President Biden Should Quash Abbas’ Newest Offensive

A Jewish Child’s First Encounters With Antisemitism, on New York’s Upper West Side

Actor Zach Braff Offers to Play Newly Elected Jewish Senator Jon Ossoff on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jewish Groups Warmly Endorse New EU Handbook on Combating Antisemitism

Republican Would Consider Democratic Effort to Impeach Trump After Capitol Assault

Why American Jews Must Oppose Election Lies and Conspiracy Theories

The Importance of Modesty

Now More Than Ever, Israel Must Avoid Complacency on COVID-19

January 8, 2021 1:10 pm
0

Actor Zach Braff Offers to Play Newly Elected Jewish Senator Jon Ossoff on ‘Saturday Night Live’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Zach Braff at the Tribeca Film Festival 2010. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Former “Scrubs” star Zach Braff wants to play fellow Jew and newly elected Georgia senator Jon Ossoff on “Saturday Night Live,” he tweeted on Tuesday evening.

“Lorne. I got this,” Braff wrote, referring to  “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, as election results rolled in. Ossoff’s victory as Georgia’s first Jewish senator was announced the following day.

“Don’t toy with me. If this doesn’t happen I will be heartbroken,” wrote one fan in response, while another joked, “@nbcsnl are you taking notes?”

Some on Twitter were having fun with the idea of a Jewish actor playing Ossoff on “SNL” and even replied to Braff’s post by suggesting Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Timothee Chalamet as alternatives. More than one Twitter follower recommended that the actor’s “Scrubs” co-star Donald Faison should also come on “SNL” to play, alongside Braff, Ossoff’s new fellow Georgia senator Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.