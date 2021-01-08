After Congress Affirmation, RJC Congratulates Biden on Winning Presidency

JNS.org – The Republican Jewish Coalition congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday, issuing a statement just hours after Congress affirmed Biden’s Electoral College victory following a tumultuous day that saw a mob attack on Capitol Hill.

“The Republican Jewish Coalition congratulates Joe Biden on his election as president of the United States,” said the organization’s executive director, Matt Brooks, in a statement. “After the abhorrent mob attack yesterday on our Capitol, our elected officials went back to work, fulfilled their duty under our Constitution and certified the results of the 2020 election.”

“Now is the time for the same peaceful transition of power that the US has carried out for over 220 years,” he continued. “It is also time for healing and unity in our country because we face many serious and significant challenges.”

Brooks went on to say that as Biden takes office, the coronavirus pandemic “has already taken many lives, and disrupted our vibrant and growing economy. Our adversaries and competitors abroad will be watching the new administration closely. It is vital that we come together as a nation and pursue policies consistent with our founding principles, and that strengthen the uniquely successful federal republic that our founders built.”

Related coverage US Lawmakers Say Police Downplayed Threat of Violence Before Capitol Siege As the mob swarmed into the US Capitol, Pennsylvania congresswoman Susan Wild took cover, squeezing into a tight aisle in...