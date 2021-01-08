European Leaders Praise Israel’s Vaccine Rollout

i24 News – The Chancellor of Austria, the Prime Minister of Denmark, the President of Cyprus and other European leaders have in the past few days called Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on the success of the vaccination drive in the Jewish state, Netanyahu’s office said in a press release on Friday.

Netanyahu spoke this week with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who praised Israel’s rollout of the coronavirus vaccine; the two leaders also discussed cooperation between Israel and Austria in the fight against the virus.

Netanyahu also spoke with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen about ways to combat the pandemic, especially after the appearance of the various mutations of the virus.

Frederiksen showed great interest Israel’s much praised vaccination push, saying she sought “to draw lessons” from it.

The two agreed to deepen professional cooperation between the two countries.

According to the statement, Netanyahu had a similar discussion with Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis.