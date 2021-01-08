Friday, January 8th | 24 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

A Jewish Child’s First Encounters With Antisemitism, on New York’s Upper West Side

Actor Zach Braff Offers to Play Newly Elected Jewish Senator Jon Ossoff on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jewish Groups Warmly Endorse New EU Handbook on Combating Antisemitism

Republican Would Consider Democratic Effort to Impeach Trump After Capitol Assault

Why American Jews Must Oppose Election Lies and Conspiracy Theories

The Importance of Modesty

Now More Than Ever, Israel Must Avoid Complacency on COVID-19

Israel Tightens Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown

‘Never Again’ Says Ukraine as Families Mourn Iran Plane Crash Victims

Pakistan Sentences Lakhvi to Five Years for Terrorism Financing

January 8, 2021 10:17 am
0

Iran’s Khamenei: Tehran in No Rush for US to Rejoin 2015 Nuclear Deal

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks on television, after voting in a presidential election, in Tehran, Iran, June 12, 2009. Photo: Reuters / Caren Firouz / File.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday Tehran was in no rush for the United States to rejoin a 2015 nuclear deal, but that sanctions on the Islamic Republic must be lifted immediately.

“We are not insisting nor in a hurry for the US to return to the deal,” Khamenei said in live televised remarks. “But what is logical is our demand, is the lifting of the sanctions. These brutal sanctions must be lifted immediately.”

Tensions have grown between Tehran and Washington since 2018, when US President Donald Trump exited the deal between Iran and six world powers — which sought to limit Tehran’s nuclear program and prevent it developing atomic weapons — and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

In retaliation, Tehran started gradually violating the accord.

Related coverage

January 8, 2021 10:58 am
0

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Unveil Underground Missile Base in Gulf: State Media

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards unveiled an underground missile base at an undisclosed Gulf location on Friday, Iranian state media reported,...

Potentially complicating efforts by US President-elect Joe Biden to rejoin the deal, Iran said on Monday it had resumed 20 percent uranium enrichment at its Fordow underground nuclear facility.

The UN nuclear watchdog confirmed that Iran had started the process of enriching uranium to 20 percent purity.

Tehran says it can quickly reverse its breaches if US sanctions are removed. Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20, has said the United States will rejoin the deal “if Iran resumes strict compliance” with the pact.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.