Friday, January 8th | 24 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

European Leaders Praise Israel’s Vaccine Rollout

US Legislators Condemn Antisemitic Elements Among Capitol Hill Mob as Congresswoman Apologizes for Hitler Comment

Remembrances of Hyper Cacher Victims Begin, Ahead of Sixth Anniversary of Terror Attack

President Biden Should Quash Abbas’ Newest Offensive

A Jewish Child’s First Encounters With Antisemitism, on New York’s Upper West Side

Actor Zach Braff Offers to Play Newly Elected Jewish Senator Jon Ossoff on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jewish Groups Warmly Endorse New EU Handbook on Combating Antisemitism

Republican Would Consider Democratic Effort to Impeach Trump After Capitol Assault

Why American Jews Must Oppose Election Lies and Conspiracy Theories

The Importance of Modesty

January 8, 2021 2:15 pm
0

Remembrances of Hyper Cacher Victims Begin, Ahead of Sixth Anniversary of Terror Attack

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Shoppers enter the Hyper Cacher in the 20th arrondissement of Paris, Jan. 7, 2019. Photo: Stephen Caillet / Reuters.

Six years after the tragic events, commemorations began Thursday to the victims of the 2015 Islamist attacks in Paris against the Charlie Hebdo magazine, on Jan. 7, and the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket two days later.

“This morning, 6 years later, we remember. The President of Crif @FrancisKalifat goes to the tribute ceremonies to the victims of #AttentatsJanvier2015,” tweeted CRIF, the communal organization representing French Jews. “The first tribute takes place in front of the former premises of #CharlieHebdo.”

Seventeen people were murdered in the attacks, including 12 staff of the satirical publication in the Paris office on Jan. 7, police officer Clarissa Jean-Philippe on Jan. 8, and four hostages at the kosher market in the city’s suburbs on Jan. 9. All three perpetrators were killed in separate gun battles with French police.

Last month, 14 people were convicted in a French court of various crimes in connection with the attacks, including the financing of terrorism and membership in a criminal gang.

Thursday’s procession also stopped at the Hyper Cacher supermarket, laying flowers beneath a plaque commemorating the four victims killed there: Philippe Braham, Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, and François-Michel Saada.

“In memory of the victims of the Hyper Cacher attack, cowardly murdered because they were Jewish,” tweeted French Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin. “France will never forget.”

Other Jewish groups also commemorated the attacks this week, including the European Jewish Congress and the American Jewish Committee’s Central Europe office.

On Sunday — the day after the Hyper Cacher attack anniversary, which falls on Shabbat — CRIF will broadcast a tribute ceremony to the four victims.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.