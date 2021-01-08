Remembrances of Hyper Cacher Victims Begin, Ahead of Sixth Anniversary of Terror Attack

Six years after the tragic events, commemorations began Thursday to the victims of the 2015 Islamist attacks in Paris against the Charlie Hebdo magazine, on Jan. 7, and the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket two days later.

“This morning, 6 years later, we remember. The President of Crif @FrancisKalifat goes to the tribute ceremonies to the victims of #AttentatsJanvier2015,” tweeted CRIF, the communal organization representing French Jews. “The first tribute takes place in front of the former premises of #CharlieHebdo.”

#Hommage – Ce matin, 6 ans après, nous nous souvenons. Le Président du Crif @FrancisKalifat se rend aux cérémonies d'hommage aux victimes des #AttentatsJanvier2015.

Le premier hommage a lieu devant les anciens locaux de #CharlieHebdo. pic.twitter.com/WCPtGUPwAs — CRIF (@Le_CRIF) January 7, 2021

Seventeen people were murdered in the attacks, including 12 staff of the satirical publication in the Paris office on Jan. 7, police officer Clarissa Jean-Philippe on Jan. 8, and four hostages at the kosher market in the city’s suburbs on Jan. 9. All three perpetrators were killed in separate gun battles with French police.

Last month, 14 people were convicted in a French court of various crimes in connection with the attacks, including the financing of terrorism and membership in a criminal gang.

Thursday’s procession also stopped at the Hyper Cacher supermarket, laying flowers beneath a plaque commemorating the four victims killed there: Philippe Braham, Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, and François-Michel Saada.

“In memory of the victims of the Hyper Cacher attack, cowardly murdered because they were Jewish,” tweeted French Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin. “France will never forget.”

À la mémoire des victimes de l’attentat de l’Hyper Cacher, lâchement assassinées parce que juives. La France n’oubliera jamais. pic.twitter.com/sP4wXw6M7Q — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) January 7, 2021

Other Jewish groups also commemorated the attacks this week, including the European Jewish Congress and the American Jewish Committee’s Central Europe office.

OTD 6y ago, Islamist terrorists killed 12 people who worked for "Charlie Hebdo" setting off a chain of attacks in the following days. Four Jews were murdered at the Hypercacher kosher supermarket.

We remember them.#JeSuisCharlie pic.twitter.com/5NpDPXwV6j — AJC Central Europe (@AJC_CE) January 7, 2021

On Sunday — the day after the Hyper Cacher attack anniversary, which falls on Shabbat — CRIF will broadcast a tribute ceremony to the four victims.