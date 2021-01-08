US Legislators Condemn Antisemitic Elements Among Capitol Hill Mob as Congresswoman Apologizes for Hitler Comment

Two US legislators on Friday forthrightly condemned the display of antisemitic slogans and symbols by some elements of the mob that stormed Capitol Hill on Wednesday in a bid to forcibly prevent the certification of Joe Biden as president.

“These disgraceful expressions of antisemitism and white supremacy should alarm us all,” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) declared on Twitter.

“Hate has no place in our communities, especially not in the halls of Congress,” Rosen said.

Rosen’s House colleague Rep. David Trone (D-MD) also called out the antisemitism on display during Wednesday’s violence in Washington, DC.

Related coverage Remembrances of Hyper Cacher Victims Begin, Ahead of Sixth Anniversary of Terror Attack Six years after the tragic events, commemorations began Thursday to the victims of the 2015 Islamist attacks in Paris against...

“The disturbing antisemitic symbols displayed by the insurrectionists at the US Capitol confirm what we already knew — antisemitism is very much alive in America today,” Trone stated on Twitter. “We must condemn this bigotry in all forms.”

Rosen also drew attention to the comment about Nazi leader Adolf Hitler made by Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) at a rally of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening.

“I’m horrified by the anti-Semitic rhetoric and symbols we witnessed yesterday – from a Member of Congress saying ‘Hitler was right on one thing’ to a rioter inside the Capitol wearing a ‘Camp Auschwitz’ shirt,” Rosen said.

Miller’s statement — “Hitler was right on one thing: he said, whoever has the youth has the future” — was also called out by Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY).

“Comments like these are why I fought to pass my Never Again Education Act to give educators the tools they need to teach about the Holocaust and the dangers of antisemitism and hate,” she wrote on Twitter.

Miller issued a lengthy apology for her comment on Friday, stressing that she had not meant to praise “one of the most evil dictators in history.”

“Earlier this week, I spoke to a group of mothers about the importance of faith and guarding our youth from destructive influences,” Miller explained in a statement. “I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth.”

She continued: “This dark history should never be repeated and parents should be proactive to instill what is good, true, right, and noble into their children’s hearts and minds. While some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs, let me be clear: I’m passionately pro-Israel and I will always be a strong advocate and ally of the Jewish community. I’ve been in discussion with Jewish leaders across the country and am grateful to them for their kindness and forthrightness.”

These disgraceful expressions of anti-Semitism and white supremacy should alarm us all. Hate has no place in our communities, especially not in the halls of Congress. — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) January 7, 2021