Biden to Tap Former Ambassador to UAE to National Security Council

JNS.org – US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name former US Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Barbara Leaf to the White House National Security Council, reported Vox on Monday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Leaf will join the NSC’s Middle East and North Africa portfolio, which will be led by Brett McGurk, who served under US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump as the US envoy for the global coalition against the Islamic State.

After leaving government in 2018, Leaf joined the Washington Institute for Near East Policy think tank in Washington, DC.