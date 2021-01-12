Tuesday, January 12th | 28 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden to Tap Former Ambassador to UAE to National Security Council

Sheldon Adelson, Iconic Jewish Philanthropist and Political Donor, Dies at 87

Report: Kushner Talked to New National Security Advisor

Knesset Honors Departing US Ambassador to Israel

Despite Global Uncertainty, Israel Bonds Secures Record-Breaking $1.8 Billion in 2020

Following Trump Ban, Iranian Dissident Calls on Twitter to Ban Khamenei

Israel’s One of a Kind Healthcare System Is a Rare Opportunity for Pfizer

Report: Israel Paying Higher Rate for Vaccines Than US, EU at $47

Pompeo, in Tuesday Speech, to Accuse Iran of Al Qaeda Links: Sources

BBC Radio Program Claims Israel’s Vaccine Figures Are ‘Fake’

January 12, 2021 10:39 am
0

Biden to Tap Former Ambassador to UAE to National Security Council

avatar by JNS.org

Barbara Leaf. Photo: YouTube.

JNS.org – US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name former US Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Barbara Leaf to the White House National Security Council, reported Vox on Monday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Leaf will join the NSC’s Middle East and North Africa portfolio, which will be led by Brett McGurk, who served under US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump as the US envoy for the global coalition against the Islamic State.

After leaving government in 2018, Leaf joined the Washington Institute for Near East Policy think tank in Washington, DC.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.