Tuesday, January 12th | 28 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Cybercriminals Target Israeli Hospitals as COVID-19 Infections Rise

Shock as Jewish Homes in London Vandalized With Red Crosses Painted in ‘Blood,’ Defense Group Says

Top UK Jewish Group to Hold Emergency Meeting With MPs on Persecution of China’s Uyghur Muslims

Congressman Announces Indefinite Social Media Leave, Inspired by Shabbat

NYPD Officer Suspended Over Racist, Antisemitic Posts Retires to Avoid Suspension

With Great Sorrow: Sheldon Adelson, 1933-2021

Iran Allowed Al-Qaeda Set Up ‘Operational Headquarters’ on Its Soil, Pompeo Says

Israel Expects to Start Vaccinating Children by March, Virus Chief Says

Iran Must Undo Uranium Enrichment, Help Nuclear Diplomacy, EU Says

Exclusive: Pentagon Presses Ahead With Afghanistan Troop Drawdown Despite Law Barring It

January 12, 2021 1:46 pm
0

Congressman Announces Indefinite Social Media Leave, Inspired by Shabbat

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

US Congressman Chip Roy speaking with attendees at the 2019 Young Americans for Liberty Convention at the Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol in Austin, Texas. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore.

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas announced in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Monday that he will be taking an indefinite “social media sabbatical” partly “inspired by seeing our Jewish brethren in Israel celebrate Shabbat.”

The Congressman, who represents Texas’ 21st Congressional District, said he will suspend both his personal and official accounts, delete the social media applications from his devices and encourage others to do the same. He has not decided how long he will be offline for, but he believes going without social media “will make me a better man, better father, better citizen and better congressman.”

Roy — who is among a group of seven House Republicans who opposed efforts to challenge the certification of the Electoral College vote in favor of President-elect Joe Biden — explained that 18 months ago, he and his wife joined with friends to start “a weekly Sunday Night Supper,” and to try to reduce the use of screens on Sundays to only include screen-time that involves the whole family, such as watching a movie together.

Roy said, “We were inspired by seeing our Jewish brethren in Israel celebrate Shabbat, which reminded us of the Sundays we grew up with in the 1970s and ’80s. Ever since, one-seventh of our time has been immeasurably better, and Sunday dinner is a highlight of our week.”

Related coverage

January 12, 2021 3:24 pm
0

Shock as Jewish Homes in London Vandalized With Red Crosses Painted in ‘Blood,’ Defense Group Says

Police in London are investigating a disturbing incident involving crosses that were painted on Jewish homes in a substance that...

“I’m doing so not to make a political statement,” he clarified about his social media break, “but in the hope that America can return to kitchen tables, churches, taverns, coffee shops, dance halls (it’s a Texas thing) — whatever it takes to look others in the eye and rebuild our communities and humanity. As a husband and father, I also want to stop spending so much time looking at a screen and reacting in ways that are inconsistent with who I am and — most important — who I strive to be as a Christian.”

“While social media has proved a useful vehicle for sharing information quickly, I have concluded that it does more harm than good to individuals and society alike,” he added. “It tempts us to be reactive and feeds the worst of our human tendency to respond in anger rather than to stop and think before communicating.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.