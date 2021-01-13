Wednesday, January 13th | 29 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Egypt Follows Gulf Allies in Reopening Airspace to Qatar

Iran Launches Missile Drill Amid Rising Tensions With US

Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups Mourn Loss of Sheldon Adelson

What Can Israel Expect at the UN During a Biden Administration?

Unmanned Navy Vessels From Top Israeli Defense Company Coming to the Asia-Pacific Arena

Holocaust Museum to Be Inaugurated in Oporto

Etsy Removes ‘Camp Auschwitz’ Shirt Following Mob Invasion of US Capitol

IDF: Shots Fired at Troops Working on Israel-Gaza Security Fence

Syrian Army Says Israeli Jets Struck Iran-Backed Militias in Eastern Syria

IDF Beefs Up Battle Procedures Against Hezbollah as Tensions Remain High

January 13, 2021 11:11 am
0

Egypt Follows Gulf Allies in Reopening Airspace to Qatar

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An EgyptAir plane arrives to a water cannon salute on the runway of the Capital International Airport, a new airport built for Egypt’s new capital, known as the New Administrative Capital (NAC), east of Cairo, Egypt July 9, 2019. Picture taken July 9, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Hayam Adel.

Egypt reopened its airspace to Qatari flights on Tuesday and will allow the resumption of air traffic between the two countries as part of a thaw in relations with the Gulf state, officials said.

The decision follows moves by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt to end a boycott in which they severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in 2017.

The lifting of Egypt’s aviation ban allowed Qatari flights to cross Egyptian airspace and national carriers from both countries to submit flight operating schedules for approval, state newspaper Al-Ahram reported.

EgyptAir plans to run a daily flight to and from Doha, the aviation ministry said in a statement. An additional flight could be added if there was sufficient demand, it said.

Related coverage

January 13, 2021 10:53 am
0

Iran Launches Missile Drill Amid Rising Tensions With US

Iran's military launched a short-range naval missile drill on Wednesday, Iranian state TV reported, at a time of high tension...

EgyptAir’s chairman told local TV that the carrier expected to resume flights to Qatar from Jan. 18. In addition to daily flights from Cairo, four flights a week would be operated from Alexandria to Doha, he said.

Qatar Airways was expected to restart flights between Doha and Egypt on Friday, pending approval, sources at Cairo airport said.

Goods transport between the two countries will also become possible under agreements that are set to be activated, aviation sources said.

Egypt and its Gulf allies imposed the embargo on Qatar over allegations it supports terrorism, allegations Doha denies.

Egypt expressed its support for regional reconciliation at a summit in Saudi Arabia last week but had stopped short of confirming concrete steps to end the boycott.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have all announced the reopening of their airspace to Qatar.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.