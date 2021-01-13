Thursday, January 14th | 1 Shevat 5781

January 13, 2021 6:17 pm
Twitter Account Linked to Iran-Backed Terrorist Militia Removed After Recruiting US Members

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Iraqi Shiite Muslim men from the Iran-backed group Kataib Hezbollah march in a Quds Day parade, in Baghdad, July 25, 2014. Photo: Reuters / Thaier al-Sudani.

A Twitter account apparently representing Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia based in Iraq that is US-designated terrorist organization, was suspended Wednesday hours after offering “training and advice” for prospective militants in the US.

Joyce Karam, Senior Correspondent at the UAE-based newspaper The National, tweeted Wednesday morning a screenshot of the Kataib Hezbollah post, with a translation:

“In God’s name … Security consultants for Islamic Resistance [Hezbollah] are up and ready to offer direct and indirect training and advice for liberation movements inside the non-United States of America and will assign special locations for that,” the group’s post read.

The account belonged to Abu Ali al-Askari, a senior leader of the Iran-funded paramilitary group, one of the most powerful in Iraq. Its former head and founder, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was killed in a US drone strike in Jan. 2020, along with Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps head Qassem Soleimani.

Several hours after Karam’s tweet-thread about the account, which had over 18,000 followers, it had been suspended — although she added that another account was still active on the messaging platform Telegram, where users can broadcast public channels. Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

A search on the website for al-Askari’s username revealed statements of support replying to the since-removed Wednesday morning tweet, including messages like “Hizbullah are the victors” and “may God grant you your position in jihad,” and photos in tribute to al-Muhandis.

