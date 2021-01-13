Thursday, January 14th | 1 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Citing ‘Beauty and Innocence,’ New York Times Puts Iran on ’52 Places to Love in 2021′ List

Twitter Account Linked to Iran-Backed Terrorist Militia Removed After Recruiting US Members

US Army Chiefs Poised to Dismiss 2nd Lieutenant Whose Holocaust Joke Went Viral

Iran Works on Uranium Metal for Reactor Fuel in New Breach of Nuclear Deal

The Ill-Advised Progressive Push to Get Stephen Breyer Off the Supreme Court

Jewish Activists Broadcast Holocaust-Denying Messages Taken From Twitter Outside Home of CEO Jack Dorsey

‘Iran Has No Need’ for 2015 Nuclear Deal, IRGC Commander Declares

Palestinian ‘Skater Twins’ Spark Harassment Fears With Mocking Videos Filmed in Jewish Quarter of Antwerp, Belgium

Study Finds UNRWA Educational Materials Replete With Antisemitism, Anti-Israel Hate, Incitement

North Korea’s Kim Urges Stronger Military Capabilities as Party Congress Ends

January 13, 2021 5:27 pm
0

US Army Chiefs Poised to Dismiss 2nd Lieutenant Whose Holocaust Joke Went Viral

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

US Army paratroopers of an immediate reaction force from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, march out to their C-17 transport aircraft as they leave Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 1, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Jonathan Drake.

An army lieutenant who joked about the Holocaust on social media app TikTok is facing discharge from the service following an official disciplinary probe into his conduct.

Second Lt. Nathan Freihofer drew nationwide condemnation on Aug. 28, 2020 when he posted a joke that asked “What’s a Jewish person’s favorite Pokemon character? Answer: Ash” — a reference to the extermination of Jewish inmates in the crematoria of Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

The post went viral, amassing Freihofer an extra 800,000 followers on TikTok.

Army Lt. Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla — the commander of the 18th Airborne Corps — recommended that Friehofer be removed from the army following a probe into his post, which was subsequently removed from the Chinese-owned online platform.

Related coverage

January 13, 2021 6:17 pm
0

Twitter Account Linked to Iran-Backed Terrorist Militia Removed After Recruiting US Members

A Twitter account apparently representing Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia based in Iraq that is US-designated terrorist organization, was suspended...

Freihofer was stripped of leadership roles within the 3rd Infantry Division, where he is a field artillery officer.

Kurilla found “Freihofer’s antisemitic statement on TikTok inconsistent with the values of Army service and inappropriate for anyone in a position of leadership over American soldiers,” Col. Joe Buccino, spokesperson for the 18th Airborne Corps, said in a statement on Monday. “As a result, last month, the Corps commander initiated the process of removing Freihofer from the Army.”

Freihofer has two weeks to present Kurilla with a final argument in his defense before he can be removed from uniform, Buccino said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.