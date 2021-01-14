Thursday, January 14th | 1 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Glenn Beck Compares Big Tech Censorship to Ghetto, ‘Jews Behind Wall’

One Dose of Pfizer’s Vaccine Cuts Infection Rate By a Third After Two Weeks, Finds Study

Crop Protection Giant Seeks Cutting Edge Israeli Agtech

Israel: 162 Ethiopian Jews Arrive on New ‘Rock of Israel’ Operation Flight

US House Impeaches Trump for a Second Time; 10 Republicans Vote Yes

What Will Happen When Supreme Leader Khamenei Dies?

After COVID, Israel Will Lead the World Back to Normalcy

B’Tselem and the Israel ‘Apartheid’ Myth

Washington Post Obituary on Adelson Attacks Israel and Defends Hamas

An Open Letter to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay

January 14, 2021 10:24 am
0

Glenn Beck Compares Big Tech Censorship to Ghetto, ‘Jews Behind Wall’

avatar by JNS.org

Glenn Beck. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Conservative pundit Glenn Beck on Tuesday compared Big Tech censorship of US President Donald Trump being denied access to certain social media platforms to the Holocaust.

“This is like the Germans with the Jews behind the wall,” said Beck on the Fox News show “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“They would put them in the ghetto. This is the digital ghetto,” he said. “You can talk all you want, Jews, do whatever you want behind the wall. That’s not meaningful.”

He added: “And that’s where we are. That’s where millions of Americans will be.”

In the moment, Beck tried to walk back his statement: “Again, it’s not to compare it to the Germans. It’s not to do anything but warn if you don’t stand up for free speech, you will be the one that loses it as well.”

Big Tech has come under fire for its actions following the Jan. 6 mob invasion of the US Capitol by supporters of US President Donald Trump as Congress was tallying US President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Twitter banned Trump’s personal account, and Apple and Google have taken Parler off of their app stores.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.