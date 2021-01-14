Israel, Slovakia to Sign $180 Million Defense Export Agreement

JNS.org – The Slovak government has approved the purchase of 17 radar systems produced by Israel Aerospace Industries, Israel’s Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

The deal, worth some €150 million ($182 million), will include technology transfer from Israel to Slovakia, as well as industrial cooperation between the two countries, and is being led by the ministry’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate. The radar components will be manufactured in collaboration with defense industries in Slovakia, under the professional guidance of IAI and the ministry.

The flagship Multi-Mission Radar (MMR), manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) subsidiary ELTA systems, is combat proven and has extensive operational experience in Israel and around the world. The radar detects and classifies airborne threats, calculates their threat level and provides essential data that enables systems to neutralize multiple threats simultaneously.

The systems will be interoperable with NATO defense mechanisms, with similar systems having been incorporated into the command-and-control systems of additional countries in the NATO alliance in recent years.

