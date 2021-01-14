Thursday, January 14th | 1 Shevat 5781

January 14, 2021 10:53 am
Israel, Slovakia to Sign $180 Million Defense Export Agreement

The logo of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the country’s biggest defense contractor, is seen at its offices next to Ben-Gurion International airport, near Or Yehuda, Israel, Feb. 27, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Baz Ratner.

JNS.org – The Slovak government has approved the purchase of 17 radar systems produced by Israel Aerospace Industries, Israel’s Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

The deal, worth some €150 million ($182 million), will include technology transfer from Israel to Slovakia, as well as industrial cooperation between the two countries, and is being led by the ministry’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate. The radar components will be manufactured in collaboration with defense industries in Slovakia, under the professional guidance of IAI and the ministry.

The flagship Multi-Mission Radar (MMR), manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) subsidiary ELTA systems, is combat proven and has extensive operational experience in Israel and around the world. The radar detects and classifies airborne threats, calculates their threat level and provides essential data that enables systems to neutralize multiple threats simultaneously.

The systems will be interoperable with NATO defense mechanisms, with similar systems having been incorporated into the command-and-control systems of additional countries in the NATO alliance in recent years.

According to ELTA CEO Yoav Turgeman, approximately 130 MMRs have been delivered to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia, and are already operational in the United States, Canada and Israel.

“I congratulate the employees of the Israeli Ministry of Defense and IAI on another significant achievement, which reflects the excellent capabilities of Israel’s defense industry, as well as Israel’s strengthening relations and cooperation with NATO countries,” said Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Such technology and procurement agreements “are part of the security concept of the State of Israel and are particularly important for Israeli resilience at this time, due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

