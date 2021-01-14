Thursday, January 14th | 2 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Leading Israeli Journalist Warns Against ‘False and Distorted’ Persian Edition of Book on Targeted Assassinations

Montreal Synagogue Associated With Legendary Singer Leonard Cohen Vandalized With Swastikas

Planned Violent Protests by Far Right Groups Against Inauguration Should Not Panic US Jewish Community, Say Experts

Ex-Intel Chief Yadlin: Recent Israeli Airstrikes in Syria Broader, More Deadly

After Watchdog Report, UNRWA Admits Educational Materials Rife With Anti-Israel Racism and Incitement

Nazi Comparisons in US Politics Are ‘Desecration of the Sacred Memory’ of Innocent Victims, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

Israeli Chef Michael Solomonov Launches New Web Cooking Series ‘Bringing Israel Home’

US Stands by Taiwan, Envoy Says After Cancelled Trip

Ship Insurers Primed to Raise Rates After Red Sea Attacks

Wary of Biden Tack on Iran, Israel Revisits Military Options, Newspaper Says

January 14, 2021 1:43 pm
0

Israeli Chef Michael Solomonov Launches New Web Cooking Series ‘Bringing Israel Home’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Israeli chef Michael Solomonov cooking in “Bringing Israel Home.” Photo: Screenshot.

Five-time James Beard Foundation award-winning Israeli chef Michael Solomonov launched on Wednesday an interactive 16-episode web series about cooking, Israel and Israeli food culture.

Each hour-long episode of “Bringing Israel Home,” which airs via Vimeo, features the chef and restaurateur interviewing guests about various topics, followed by a live cooking demonstration from Solomonov’s home kitchen while he takes questions from viewers.

In the premiere on Wednesday, Solomonov — who has co-authored three cookbooks and is the owner of a number of restaurants in Philadelphia, most notably Zahav — discussed Israel’s diversity with Haaretz food journalist Ronit Vered and Via Sabra founder Avihai Tsabari, before preparing chicken thighs with kumquats and olives, and a carrot pilaf rice.

“I bring people to Israel physically, and I bring people to Israel emotionally with the food that I cook and the stories that we tell. And now, we bring people virtually,” the chef said. “We’re so fortunate on this show to visit with an incredible lineup of people, who will bring that sense of place and culinary discovery to us at home.”

Related coverage

January 13, 2021 3:49 pm
0

Jewish Activists Broadcast Holocaust-Denying Messages Taken From Twitter Outside Home of CEO Jack Dorsey

Members of the grassroots Jewish civil rights movement "End Jew Hatred" drove by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's California home on...

The second episode will feature conversations with students who are taking a gap-year in Israel and recipes for basic Israeli foods, such as couscous and traditional Israeli salad. Future guests will include actor Sasson Gabay, Akko-based chef Osama Dalal, Sababa cookbook author Adeena Sussman, Yemen Blues c0-founder and lead singer Ravid Kahalani, and baker Uri Scheft.

“We’re all searching for different ways to visit with the people and places we miss the most,” said Solomonov in a press release. “On ‘Bringing Israel Home,’ I wanted to try and recapture what I feel when I walk off the airplane and first put my feet on the ground in Israel. We’re so fortunate on this show to visit with an incredible line-up of people, who will bring that sense of place and culinary discovery to us at home.”

In a March 3 episode dedicated to Solomonov’s brother, David, who was killed during his IDF service in 2003, the chef will interview members of his late brother’s unit and cook a lamb dish that was a family favorite.

All recipes from the season will be available in advance on the website of the Jewish Food Society, a partner of the web series, so that viewers can gather ingredients ahead of time and cook live with the chef.

Solomonov, who has been unable to visit loved ones back home because of the pandemic, said, “This is something that I kind of need to do. I really am homesick, and introducing people to Israel is what I do.”

The 16-part series airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.