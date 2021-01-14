Nazi Comparisons in US Politics Are ‘Desecration of the Sacred Memory’ of Innocent Victims, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

The recent surge in comparisons between US political developments and Nazi Germany is “ludicrous” and “unacceptable,” Algemeiner editor-in-chief Dovid Efune said Wednesday during an interview with i24 News.

“It’s really unfortunate and sad that this is the level of conversation that we’ve devolved to in this country,” said Efune. “References to Nazi Germany — which is obviously the most extreme time and the most extreme and dangerous regime in modern history — seem to be the political cudgel of choice that commentators, political pundits, politicians and leaders themselves are quickly reverting to.”

Since the events last week at the US Capitol and their aftermath, analogies to the horrors perpetrated the Nazi regime have included a video message by ex-California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger comparing the riot to Kristallnacht, and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro making the same comparison about bans on the social network Parler.

Efune also mentioned remarks from President-elect Biden invoking the Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels while criticizing Texas Senator Ted Cruz, a recent reference by the pundit Glenn Beck to the Jewish ghettos during the Holocaust, and a Nov. 2020 parallel made by CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour between Kristallnacht and President Donald Trump.

“We’ve heard this from both sides of the aisle,” said Efune to the network. “We have to find better, more precise and more appropriate references and parallels to be able to describe our views on how things are unfolding today. It really is a desecration of the sacred memory of the millions of innocent victims of Nazi terror.”

Watch Efune’s i24 News appearance below: