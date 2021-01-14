Thursday, January 14th | 2 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Leading Israeli Journalist Warns Against ‘False and Distorted’ Persian Edition of Book on Targeted Assassinations

Montreal Synagogue Associated With Legendary Singer Leonard Cohen Vandalized With Swastikas

Planned Violent Protests by Far Right Groups Against Inauguration Should Not Panic US Jewish Community, Say Experts

Ex-Intel Chief Yadlin: Recent Israeli Airstrikes in Syria Broader, More Deadly

After Watchdog Report, UNRWA Admits Educational Materials Rife With Anti-Israel Racism and Incitement

Nazi Comparisons in US Politics Are ‘Desecration of the Sacred Memory’ of Innocent Victims, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

Israeli Chef Michael Solomonov Launches New Web Cooking Series ‘Bringing Israel Home’

US Stands by Taiwan, Envoy Says After Cancelled Trip

Ship Insurers Primed to Raise Rates After Red Sea Attacks

Wary of Biden Tack on Iran, Israel Revisits Military Options, Newspaper Says

January 14, 2021 2:10 pm
0

Nazi Comparisons in US Politics Are ‘Desecration of the Sacred Memory’ of Innocent Victims, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Dovid Efune appears on i24 News. Photo: Screenshot.

The recent surge in comparisons between US political developments and Nazi Germany is “ludicrous” and “unacceptable,” Algemeiner editor-in-chief Dovid Efune said Wednesday during an interview with i24 News.

“It’s really unfortunate and sad that this is the level of conversation that we’ve devolved to in this country,” said Efune. “References to Nazi Germany — which is obviously the most extreme time and the most extreme and dangerous regime in modern history — seem to be the political cudgel of choice that commentators, political pundits, politicians and leaders themselves are quickly reverting to.”

Since the events last week at the US Capitol and their aftermath, analogies to the horrors perpetrated the Nazi regime have included a video message by ex-California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger comparing the riot to Kristallnacht, and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro making the same comparison about bans on the social network Parler.

Efune also mentioned remarks from President-elect Biden invoking the Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels while criticizing Texas Senator Ted Cruz, a  recent reference by the pundit Glenn Beck to the Jewish ghettos during the Holocaust, and a Nov. 2020 parallel made by CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour between Kristallnacht and President Donald Trump.

“We’ve heard this from both sides of the aisle,” said Efune to the network. “We have to find better, more precise and more appropriate references and parallels to be able to describe our views on how things are unfolding today. It really is a desecration of the sacred memory of the millions of innocent victims of Nazi terror.”

Watch Efune’s i24 News appearance below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.