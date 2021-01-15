Friday, January 15th | 2 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Judoka Peter Paltchik Wins Bronze in Qatar Tournament, Was Motivated by Antisemitism He Faced

UK Man Who Delivered Nazi Rant on Plane Journey from Poland Avoids Jail

Belgian Jews Outraged As Flemish Parliament Honors Nazi Collaborators

French Court Sentences ‘I Don’t Deliver to Jews’ Courier to Jail Term, Deportation

Israel to Expand Coronavirus Vaccination Program to Those Aged 45 and Higher

What America Can Learn from Israel’s Vaccination Triumph

The Power of ‘Thank You’

The Cuckoo Coup

Biden’s Foreign Policy, and the Indo-Pacific

US Says Capitol Rioters Meant to ‘Capture and Assassinate’ Officials: Filing

January 15, 2021 10:51 am
0

Fiji Wins Presidency of UN Rights Body After Vote Unblocks Leadership Impasse

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Room of the Palace of Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland. The room is the meeting place of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Photo: Ludovic Courtès via Wikimedia Commons.

Fiji, the favorite of Western nations, won the presidency of the UN Human Rights Council on Friday, beating Bahrain and Uzbekistan in a secret ballot that resolved a tense deadlock over the selection.

The vote was called after an impasse that meant the Council, the only intergovernmental global body to promote and protect human rights worldwide, began meetings this week leaderless for the first time in its 15-year history.

The presidency rotates geographically with each region typically making a selection by consensus but members of the Asia Pacific group could not agree, forcing the first-ever secret ballot in the Council.

Fiji’s Nazahat Shameen Khan, a British-educated former High Court judge, won with 29 votes versus 14 for Bahrain and 4 for Uzbekistan, Vice-President Ali Ibn Abi Talib Abdelrahman Mahmoud told a nearly-empty UN chamber where delegates voted one-by-one due to COVID-19 measures.

Related coverage

January 15, 2021 2:20 pm
0

UK Man Who Delivered Nazi Rant on Plane Journey from Poland Avoids Jail

A British man who engaged in a tirade of racial abuse punctuated by Nazi salutes while on a flight from...

The deadlock over the presidency came at the start of a year that is widely expected to see the United States rejoin after quitting the forum in 2018, and with a review of the Council’s activities expected to begin.

Observers and diplomats saw Fiji’s rivals as being backed by Russia, China and Saudi Arabia although a Chinese diplomat said he would be happy for any of the three candidates to win. Officials from Russia and Saudi Arabia did not respond to requests for comment.

Multiple meetings to resolve the deadlock were unsuccessful amid strong lobbying ahead of the vote, diplomats said. The 47-member Council does not make legally binding decisions but it can authorize probes into alleged rights violations by mandating international fact-finding missions.

Marc Limon of the Universal Rights Group think-tank, welcomed Khan’s selection.

“It is important for the Council to have a country like Fiji that has a positive record on human rights and a good story to tell,” he said, alluding to the collapse of the former UN rights body after Muammar Gaddafi’s Libya led it.

A diplomat said he expected the intensity of debates to increase this year, given that Russia and China return to the Council after periods off it.

“I expect a lot of heated debates and the potential for acrimony,” he said, saying China’s actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang could be flashpoints.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.