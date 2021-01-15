Israel to Expand Coronavirus Vaccination Program to Those Aged 45 and Higher

i24 News – The Israeli health authorities are expanding the country’s record-breaking vaccination campaign to a new age group.

Starting from Sunday, all Israelis aged 45 or more will be able to book a vaccination appointment with their healthcare service provider.

According to the figures released by Israel’s Health Ministry Friday morning, 1,992,806 people in Israel have already received at least one vaccine jab — a figure likely to climb over the 2 million milestone throughout the day.

Almost 170,000 Israelis already have received their second vaccine jab.

Israel leads the world in terms of the percent of the population that has received at least one of the two shots of the vaccine.

The preliminary data released by health services earlier indicated that the Pfizer vaccine, one of the several used in Israel, begins to cut the infection rate two weeks after the initial shot.

Despite the high vaccination tempo, Israel is also reporting high daily pandemic figures, registering 9,192 new infections on Thursday.

The positive test ratio also remains relatively high, 7.7 percent of over 123,000 tests conducted on Thursday returning positive.