Friday, January 15th | 2 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel to Expand Coronavirus Vaccination Program to Those Aged 45 and Higher

What America Can Learn from Israel’s Vaccination Triumph

The Power of ‘Thank You’

The Cuckoo Coup

Biden’s Foreign Policy, and the Indo-Pacific

US Says Capitol Rioters Meant to ‘Capture and Assassinate’ Officials: Filing

Erdogan Hopes for Positive Steps on F-35 Jet Program in Biden Term

UN Chief Guterres Tries Again to Appoint a Libya Mediator

Yemen’s Houthis Won’t Abandon Peace Efforts Over US Designation, Says Chief Negotiator

Fiji Wins Presidency of UN Rights Body After Vote Unblocks Leadership Impasse

January 15, 2021 12:41 pm
0

Israel to Expand Coronavirus Vaccination Program to Those Aged 45 and Higher

avatar by i24 News

A medical worker gets her second vaccination injection against the coronavirus disease as Israel continues its national vaccination drive during a third national COVID-19 lockdown, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 10, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun.

i24 News – The Israeli health authorities are expanding the country’s record-breaking vaccination campaign to a new age group.

Starting from Sunday, all Israelis aged 45 or more will be able to book a vaccination appointment with their healthcare service provider.

According to the figures released by Israel’s Health Ministry Friday morning, 1,992,806 people in Israel have already received at least one vaccine jab — a figure likely to climb over the 2 million milestone throughout the day.

Almost 170,000 Israelis already have received their second vaccine jab.

Related coverage

January 14, 2021 4:06 pm
0

Ex-Intel Chief Yadlin: Recent Israeli Airstrikes in Syria Broader, More Deadly

Israeli airstrikes in eastern Syria early Wednesday were "extensive, deep in Syrian territory, targeting a wide variety of targets connected...

Israel leads the world in terms of the percent of the population that has received at least one of the two shots of the vaccine.

The preliminary data released by health services earlier indicated that the Pfizer vaccine, one of the several used in Israel, begins to cut the infection rate two weeks after the initial shot.

Despite the high vaccination tempo, Israel is also reporting high daily pandemic figures, registering 9,192 new infections on Thursday.

The positive test ratio also remains relatively high, 7.7 percent of over 123,000 tests conducted on Thursday returning positive.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.