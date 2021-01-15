US House Reintroduces Bill to Sanction Fiscal Supporters of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad

JNS.org – A bill that would impose American sanctions on supporters of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) or their affiliates has been reintroduced in the US House of Representatives.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Brian Mast (R-Fla.) reintroduced the Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act on Thursday. Hamas and PIJ are US-designated terrorist groups.

The bill passed the House in 2019 but died in the US Senate.

If enacted, the bill would require the president to submit to Congress an annual report for the next three years identifying foreign persons, agencies or instrumentalities of a foreign state who knowingly and materially assist Hamas, the PIJ or an affiliate or successor of one of those organizations.

