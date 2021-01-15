Friday, January 15th | 2 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US House Reintroduces Bill to Sanction Fiscal Supporters of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Academy of Sciences of Albania Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

Iran Tests Ballistic Missiles, Drones in Military Exercise, State TV Says

Leading Israeli Journalist Warns Against ‘False and Distorted’ Persian Edition of Book on Targeted Assassinations

Montreal Synagogue Associated With Legendary Singer Leonard Cohen Vandalized With Swastikas

Planned Violent Protests by Far Right Groups Against Inauguration Should Not Panic US Jewish Community, Say Experts

Ex-Intel Chief Yadlin: Recent Israeli Airstrikes in Syria Broader, More Deadly

After Watchdog Report, UNRWA Admits Educational Materials Rife With Anti-Israel Racism and Incitement

Nazi Comparisons in US Politics Are ‘Desecration of the Sacred Memory’ of Innocent Victims, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

Israeli Chef Michael Solomonov Launches New Web Cooking Series ‘Bringing Israel Home’

January 15, 2021 10:19 am
0

US House Reintroduces Bill to Sanction Fiscal Supporters of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad

avatar by JNS.org

The US Capitol dome is seen in Washington, US, December 17, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Erin Scott

JNS.org – A bill that would impose American sanctions on supporters of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) or their affiliates has been reintroduced in the US House of Representatives.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Brian Mast (R-Fla.) reintroduced the Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act on Thursday. Hamas and PIJ are US-designated terrorist groups.

The bill passed the House in 2019 but died in the US Senate.

If enacted, the bill would require the president to submit to Congress an annual report for the next three years identifying foreign persons, agencies or instrumentalities of a foreign state who knowingly and materially assist Hamas, the PIJ or an affiliate or successor of one of those organizations.

Related coverage

January 15, 2021 10:11 am
0

Academy of Sciences of Albania Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

JNS.org - The Academy of Sciences of Albania, the country’s most important scientific institution, adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s...

It would also require the president to report to Congress on each government that provides support for acts of terrorism and provides material support to Hamas, PIJ or any affiliate or successor organization.

Additionally, the president would need to prohibit that government’s transactions in foreign exchanges that are subject to the jurisdiction of the United States and prevent that government’s transfers of credits or payments between financial institutions subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.

“The terrorist group Hamas is well known for firing rockets and digging terror tunnels into Israel and using Gazans, including women and children, as human shields. It is critical that the United States and our allies continue to isolate groups like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad by cutting them off at the source,” said Gottheimer in a statement.

“This bill will strengthen sanctions to weaken these terrorist groups that threaten our ally Israel, undermine peace and further destabilize the Middle East,” he continued. “This bipartisan legislation, which has already passed the House unanimously, also contains important humanitarian considerations.”

Mast explained that “following my service in the Army, I chose to volunteer alongside the Israeli Defense Forces because our countries share the common ideals of freedom, democracy and mutual respect for all people. Hamas preaches destruction to Israel and death to the values we hold dear in the United States. The United States must not tolerate anybody who provides support to these radical Islamic terrorists.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.