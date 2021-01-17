DC Council Member Introduces Legislation to Name Road in Memory of RBG

JNS.org – Legislation to symbolically rename a street in America’s capital in memory of the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg—commonly known as “RBG”—was introduced on Thursday in the Council of the District of Columbia.

If enacted, the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Designation Way Act of 2021 would symbolically designate Virginia Avenue—between the Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway and New Hampshire Avenue in the northwest part of Washington, DC—as “Ruth Bader Ginsburg Way.”

The portion of Virginia Avenue was chosen because of its proximity to the Watergate complex, where the late justice made her home.

The legislation was introduced by Ward 2 Council member Brooke Pinto, a Democrat.

Ginsburg, the first Jewish woman to serve on the Supreme Court, was a heralded liberal judicial, feminist and Jewish icon who was the second woman to serve on the nation’s highest court. She died in September from “complications of metastatic pancreas cancer,” according to a statement from the Supreme Court shortly after her death.

“Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer for social equality and ardent, reasoned advocacy on behalf of our most vulnerable citizens. Her work made significant strides in allowing for women in our country to be empowered to use their talents and gifts free from discrimination,” said Pinto in a statement. “Always persistent in fighting to ensure equality, Justice Ginsburg reminds us of the imperative responsibility to use the law to better people’s lives, not inflict harm.”