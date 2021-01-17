Sunday, January 17th | 4 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel to Begin Inoculating Palestinian Security Prisoners Tomorrow

Netanyahu Bids Goodbye to US Ambassador Friedman: ‘There Was Never a Better Ambassador’

Beirut Blast Chemicals Possibly Linked to Syrian Businessmen: Report, Company Filings

US Capitals Gird for Pro-Trump Armed Protests as FBI Flags Risk of Violence

Land of Wine and Honey? Israeli Settlers Export to UAE, to Palestinian Chagrin

France Says Iran Is Building Nuclear Weapons Capacity, Urgent to Revive 2015 Deal

Israel Economy Likely to Grow 4.6 Percent in 2021, Says Finance Minister

Tel Aviv Chosen as One of Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s Eight New Investment Hubs

Poll Finds 45% of UK Adults Hold Antisemitic Views

$11 Million Donation to Boost Renovations at Israeli Youth Village Near Gaza Border

January 17, 2021 1:48 pm
0

Israel Economy Likely to Grow 4.6 Percent in 2021, Says Finance Minister

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A man sprays water to clean chairs and a street, as Israel imposes a third national lockdown to fight climbing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

Israel’s economy is likely to grow by 4.6 percent this year, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday in a forecast reliant on continuation of rapid COVID-19 inoculations and a drop in the infection rate.

In a lower probability scenario in which the health environment deteriorates because of new virus mutations or vaccinations taking longer than expected, forcing further lockdowns, the economy would grow by only 1.9 percent, the ministry said, adding that its projection for 2020 is a contraction of 3.3 percent.

Israel has been a world leader in vaccinating its population against the coronavirus.

“The economy will recover at the rate that had characterized the sub-prime (2008 financial) crisis,” the ministry said of its main scenario, assuming “vaccination of the population in the first half of 2021 when, in this period, there are still limited health restrictions.”

Related coverage

January 17, 2021 6:02 pm
0

Israel to Begin Inoculating Palestinian Security Prisoners Tomorrow

Following legal and political criticism, Israel’s Prison Service announced Sunday that it will vaccinate all prisoners for the coronavirus, including...

The Bank of Israel has estimated a contraction of 3.7 percent for 2020 and growth of 6.3 percent in 2021 if the rapid vaccination pace is maintained. That would fall to 3.5 percent growth in a slow-inoculation scenario.

According to the ministry, Israel’s economy fared relatively well in 2020 and outperformed an OECD average of a 5.5 percent contraction. It cited minor damage to exports thanks to high-tech exports.

It noted, however, that unemployment remained high at 15.4 percent in 2020 and is expected to fall to 8.6 percent in 2021 in its base scenario and to 11.6 percent in a more pessimistic projection, with a decline in the average wage in either case.

Separately, the Central Bureau of Statistics said the economy surged 39.7 percent in the third quarter of 2020 on an annual basis compared with the second quarter, reflecting an economy that was mostly open during the summer between lockdowns.

Growth in the July-September period was driven by sharp gains in exports (59.7 percent), private spending (42.3 percent) and investment in fixed assets (17.2 percent).

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.