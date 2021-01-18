Chrissy Teigen Hosts Her First Shabbat With Recipe From Popular Jewish Chef
by Shiryn Ghermezian
Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen hosted her first Shabbat meal this past weekend, and documented the experience on social media.
Early Saturday morning, the mother-of-two posted on Twitter a video of her standing by her kitchen stove with her head covered, as she shows a pot of food. Teigen, 30, captioned the short clip, “First Shabbat! I made chicken soup, kugel, more chicken, challah and purchased the finest Trader Joe’s chocolate babka as recommended by friends. wow [sic] I could never do this every Friday but it was beautiful!”
In a separate Twitter post she explained that her hair covering “would have been worn by my *Jewish* grandmother,” Ruth Schaefer.
First Shabbat! I made chicken soup, kugel, more chicken, challah and purchased the finest Trader Joe’s chocolate babka as recommended by friends. wow I could never do this every Friday but it was beautiful! pic.twitter.com/iMYmjFrNcR
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2021
She also shared a close-up photo of her chicken and thanked popular Jewish chef and cookbook author Adeena Sussman for the recipe, saying, “this goes out to your mama.” Teigen and Sussman are collaborating on a third cookbook, and in December they celebrated together Teigen’s first Hanukkah, which the latter documented in videos and shared in an Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Schaefer, the last name of Teigen’s paternal grandmother, is historically a German and Ashkenazi Jewish name, according to Kveller. Schaefer’s parents were reportedly of German descent and her mother’s maiden name was Heller, a common name among German Jews.