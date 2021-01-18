Monday, January 18th | 5 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

No Thaw in Ties Until Hamas Booted Out of Istanbul, Israel Tells Turkey: Report

Israel Sharing COVID-19 Data With Pfizer to Help Fine-Tune Vaccine Rollout

Iran Loses Voting Rights in UN General Assembly for Non-Payment of Dues

Dr. King’s Clarion Call for Soviet Jewish Freedom Remembered on MLK Day

Israel in Memory

Sixth Anniversary of Argentine Prosecutor Alberto Nisman’s Murder Revives Call for Justice for AMIA Bombing Victims

Chrissy Teigen Hosts Her First Shabbat With Recipe From Popular Jewish Chef

‘It Was a Non-Event’: Pro-Trump Protests Quiet Amid Massive Police Presence Across US

Russian Prosecutors Want Kremlin Foe Navalny Jailed for 30 Days, Moscow Tells West to Butt Out

Iran’s Zarif Tells France: Avoid ‘Absurd Nonsense’ About Tehran’s Nuclear Work

January 18, 2021 11:01 am
0

In Final Trump Administration Days, Israel Approves New Settler Homes

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A view shows Palestinian houses in the West Bank village of Wadi Fukin as the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit is seen in the background, June 23, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Mussa Qawasma / File.

Israel approved on Sunday plans to build hundreds of new settler homes in the West Bank, projects it is advancing in the final days of the pro-settlement Trump administration.

The planned construction was announced on Monday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu ordered the plans advanced and on Sunday, a government committee gave final ratification for 365 homes and preliminary approval for another 415, said the Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now, which monitored the session.

The government committee’s website was not immediately updated with details of Sunday’s moves, which were also reported by Israel’s main media outlets.

Settler leaders have voiced concern that once he takes office as president on Wednesday, Biden, a Democrat who has been critical of Israeli settlement activity in the past, will try to slow housing construction.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.