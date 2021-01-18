In Final Trump Administration Days, Israel Approves New Settler Homes

Israel approved on Sunday plans to build hundreds of new settler homes in the West Bank, projects it is advancing in the final days of the pro-settlement Trump administration.

The planned construction was announced on Monday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu ordered the plans advanced and on Sunday, a government committee gave final ratification for 365 homes and preliminary approval for another 415, said the Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now, which monitored the session.

The government committee’s website was not immediately updated with details of Sunday’s moves, which were also reported by Israel’s main media outlets.

Settler leaders have voiced concern that once he takes office as president on Wednesday, Biden, a Democrat who has been critical of Israeli settlement activity in the past, will try to slow housing construction.