Sixth Anniversary of Argentine Prosecutor Alberto Nisman’s Murder Revives Call for Justice for AMIA Bombing Victims

January 18, 2021 12:42 pm
Before being murdered, prosecutor Alberto Nisman had accused Argentina’s President Cristina Kirchner of covering up Iranian involvement in the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish center. Photo: Twitter.

The main community center serving Argentina’s Jews on Monday called for “truth” and “justice” to prevail in the case of Alberto Nisman, on the sixth anniversary of the federal prosecutor’s assassination.

In a statement released to Argentine media, the  AMIA center demanded “complete clarification” of the circumstances of Nisman’s death on Jan. 18, 2015.

Nisman spent ten years as the head of the investigation into the bombing of the AMIA building in an Iranian-backed terror operation on July 18, 1994, which killed 85 people and wounded over 300. His body was discovered in his Buenos Aires apartment just hours before he was due to formally unveil a legal complaint against former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

Nisman charged that Kirchner and and several of her colleagues had conspired with the Tehran regime to block efforts to extradite the Iranian suspects behind the AMIA atrocity.

“Six years after [Nisman’s] death, our institution reiterates the urgent need for the judicial process to act quickly and impartially in the face of a tragic event that shocked the entire society,” the AMIA statement declared.

The statement emphasized that Nisman’s murder was “directly related” to his work investigating the AMIA bombing.

Often described as the 86th victim of the AMIA bombing, Nisman’s death was falsely depicted as a suicide by Kirchner and her allies for two years. A report by the Gendarmeria, a federal security agency, in 2017 concluded that Nisman had been shot dead in his bathroom by intruders.

“As the direct target of the massacre perpetrated on July 18, 1994 by international terrorism, and reaffirming its inalienable demand for Justice, AMIA reiterates — on this anniversary — the urgent need for the judicial authorities to act with skill, efficiency and probity, and provide an accurate answer to Argentine society as a whole,” AMIA stated.

 

 

 

