Azeri Jews Pay Tribute to Victims of ‘Black January’ With Charity Event

JNS.org – Soviet troops entered Baku, the capital of the Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan, on Jan. 20, 1990, to crack down on the protests calling for Azerbaijani independence. The military intervention resulted in the death of some 170 civilians at the hands of the Soviet army and went down in history as “Black January.”

The tragedy became a pivotal event in the chronicle of contemporary Azerbaijan.

Among the peaceful residents of Baku killed in the massacre were three Jews—Dr. Alexander Markhevka, 17-year-old Vera Bessantina and Yan Meerovich, who died from sustaining 22 wounds. Experts argue that the government-sanctioned massacre in Baku served as the starting point of the Soviet Union’s demise.

On the eve of the occasion’s 31st anniversary, Azerbaijan’s Jewish community hosted a charity event. A memorial service was also held in the Ardabil mosque in Quba. Local government officials in Krasnaya Sloboda—Pisakh Isakov, representative of the religious community of Mountain Jews; Yuri Naftaliyev, chairman of the city council; and Yafo Yadadieva—paid their tribute to the victims.

Related coverage Egypt and Qatar Agree on Resuming Diplomatic Relations: Cairo Egypt and Qatar have agreed to resume diplomatic relations, the Egyptian foreign ministry said on Wednesday. The move follows an agreement...