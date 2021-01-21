In First, Woman Elected to Head Israeli Religious Party

Thursday, January 21st | 8 Shevat 5781

January 21, 2021 10:15 am
avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A general view shows the plenum at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem, May 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – For the first time in Israel’s history, a woman was elected this week to head a religious party running for the Knesset, when Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Hagit Moshe emerged victorious in the Jewish Home Party (Habayit Hayehudi) primary on Tuesday.

Moshe defeated Yamina Party leader Naftali Bennett’s confidant, Nir Orbach, in a race held in the 960-member assembly.

Moshe’s election increases the chances of the Jewish Home partnering with Likud after the March 23 elections, giving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a better chance of forming a coalition.

