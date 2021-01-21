Friday, January 22nd | 9 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hamilton, Ontario Rabbis Declare Support for Black Woman Councillor Targeted With Racist Messages

Anti-Israel ‘Million Man March’ Held in Karachi by Islamist Pakistani Party

Massive Holocaust Memorial Center to Be Built at Site of Babyn Yar Massacre in Ukraine, Where Over 30,000 Jews Were Killed

British Regulator Gives Clean Bill of Health to Islamic Charity Accused of Antisemitism by US State Department

Republican Legislators in New Hampshire Under Fire Over Antisemitic Social Media Postings

Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Optimistic’ on US Ties Under Biden, Calls on Iran to Change Priorities

Israeli TV Series ‘Your Honor’ to Be Adapted Into German, After Upcoming French, Italian Versions

EU, Turkey Cautiously Eye Improved Ties After Tough 2020

UAE Signs Deal With US to Buy 50 F-35 Jets and Up to 18 Drones: Sources

Rare Twin Suicide Attack Kills at Least 28 in Baghdad

January 21, 2021 10:55 am
0

UAE Signs Deal With US to Buy 50 F-35 Jets and Up to 18 Drones: Sources

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum attends the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 9, 2018. Photo: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS.

The United Arab Emirates has signed an agreement with the United States to purchase 50 F-35 jets and up to 18 armed drones, people familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

Although the UAE and the United States were working to ink a deal before President Joseph Biden took office on Wednesday, the new president has said he will re-examine the agreements.

The UAE, one of Washington’s closest Middle East allies, has long expressed interest in acquiring the stealthy F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin and was promised a chance to buy them in a side deal when it agreed to normalize relations with Israel last August.

The US State Department and the UAE Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Related coverage

January 21, 2021 2:40 pm
0

Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Optimistic’ on US Ties Under Biden, Calls on Iran to Change Priorities

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, said Thursday that the country is "optimistic" about relations with the United States...

One of the people said the agreement was signed about an hour before Biden was sworn into office. The document gave the United Arab Emirates the chance to accept the negotiated schedule and configuration of the jets while also making the purchase request official.

The UAE has had the paperwork for more than a week, the people said. The UAE and the United States had once hoped to have a deal in place in December, but the timing of jet deliveries, their cost, the technology packages and training associated with the deal extended negotiations, the people said.

The jets are a major component of a $23 billion sale of high-tech armaments from General Atomics, Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp to the UAE announced this fall.

The UAE government also signed a separate agreement to buy up to 18 drones, the second-largest sale of US drones to a single country, the people said.

The final in-country delivery date for the F-35 jets could not immediately be confirmed, but the initial proposal sent to UAE said 2027, the people said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.