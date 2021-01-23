Saturday, January 23rd | 10 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran’s Zarif Open to Oil, Gulf Security Contacts With US, Not on Israel

Saudi Arabia Expects ‘Excellent Relations’ with Biden Administration

Larry King, Decades-Long Fixture of US TV Interviews, Dead at 87

Banned Anti-Zionist Student Group at Fordham University Will Appeal Ruling to Highest Court in New York State

UC Merced Professor Who Tweeted of ‘IsraHell’ and Zionist ‘World Domination’ Will Not Teach Spring Semester After Outcry

Treasured Hebrew Texts at Oxford University Library Secured With New Grant

Far-Right Polish Politician Who Denounced ‘Powerful US Jewish Lobby’ Appointed Deputy Minister of Education

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Cast Performs ‘God Bless America’ in Yiddish on Eve of Inauguration Day

‘Jews Don’t Count:’ Former New York Times Editor Bari Weiss Breaks Down Antisemitism on Left and Right in Megyn Kelly Interview

Israeli Army Says It Downed Drone That Came From Lebanon

January 23, 2021 11:14 am
0

Iran’s Zarif Open to Oil, Gulf Security Contacts With US, Not on Israel

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

FILE PHOTO: Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif listens during a news conference with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) after their meeting in Moscow, Russia, September 2, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Iran may cooperate with the United States on oil and security in the Gulf, but not on Israel, the Iranian foreign minister said in remarks published on Saturday.

Ties between Tehran and Washington worsened under the administration of former President Donald Trump, who in 2018 withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled its economy.

Iran called for action and “not just words” shortly after Joe Biden was sworn in as president on Wednesday. Biden has said Washington will rejoin the nuclear deal if Iran resumes strict compliance.

“In my personal opinion, we should define our relationship with the United States: To tell the US that ‘we will not cooperate with you on the issue of Israel and we will disagree with you,’” Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with the reformist Etmad newspaper.

Iran, he said, “will not allow you to interfere in its internal affairs, but we have no problem working with you on the question of oil. We have no problem with ensuring the security of the Persian Gulf, though we believe that foreign presence in the Persian Gulf causes insecurity and you should not be there.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.