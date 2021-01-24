Sunday, January 24th | 11 Shevat 5781

January 24, 2021 10:46 am
American Airlines to Launch New Direct Flights Between New York and Israel

avatar by JNS.org

An American Airlines Boeing 767 taking off at Manchester Airport. Photo: Russell Lee via Wikicommons.

JNS.org – American Airlines is scheduled to begin a new direct flight this spring between New York and Israel, traveling to and from John F. Kennedy International Airport and Ben-Gurion International Airport.

While the new direct route was announced in July, the date for the new launch (May 6) and the date for ticket sales (Jan. 25) are new.

Flights will feature kosher food available for pre-order and kosher wine for passengers, regardless of their seating.

Additionally, a direct American Airlines route between Dallas and Tel Aviv is scheduled to begin in September.

American Airlines previously operated flights between Philadelphia and Tel Aviv; that route ended in 2015.

