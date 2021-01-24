Sunday, January 24th | 11 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli ‘Folding Vehicle’ Company Aims for Tel Aviv Stock Exchange IPO

Israel Bars Anti-Zionist Groups From Lecturing in Schools Amid B’Tselem Claims of ‘Apartheid’

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Ministry Predicts Uptick in Antisemitism in 2021 Due to Coronavirus

Third COVID-19 Lockdown Won’t be Extended, Says Top Israeli Health Ministry Official

Infants Treated for COVID-19 at New Pediatric ICU in Jerusalem

Report: Israel Concerned Over ICC Probe After Ouster of Donald Trump

American Airlines to Launch New Direct Flights Between New York and Israel

US-Morocco MOU Exempts Jewish Ceremonial Objects

Saudi Arabia Is Sending Joe Biden Mixed Messages

The Hellenic Countries Are Integrating Into the Middle East

January 24, 2021 10:53 am
0

Third COVID-19 Lockdown Won’t be Extended, Says Top Israeli Health Ministry Official

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A man sprays water to clean chairs and a street, as Israel imposes a third national lockdown to fight climbing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – Israeli Health Ministry Director General Hezi Levi said on Sunday morning that the country’s third COVID-19 lockdown will not be extended past Jan. 31, and that hopefully starting on that date the gradual exit from the lockdown can begin.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, however, emphasized that the country is not out of the woods just yet.

The COVID-19 morbidity rate was decreasing but very slowly, he said, adding that while this was likely due mostly to the spread of new, highly contagious variants of the virus, failure to adhere to lockdown guidelines was also playing a part. The health minister called on Israelis to obey Health Ministry directives.

Nearly 1,000 (998) Israelis have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the year, the ministry reported Sunday, the highest monthly death toll since the onset of the pandemic. October 2020 saw 961 COVID fatalities.

According to ministry data, the infection rate stood at 8 percent on Saturday.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.