Dean of Southwestern Law School Condemns Alumnus Who Said ‘We Need a New Hitler’

The Dean of Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles issued a strident denunciation of an alumnus who appeared to engage in antisemitic and genocidal hate speech on social media, including the statement “we need a new Hitler.”

The IsraellyCool website revealed on Jan. 19 that Farhad Khorasani had made a number of antisemitic and hateful posts, including calling Israel the “main enemy of the human race” and its supporters a “satanic cartel”; and claiming “freedom of speech under assault by the Jewish-Israeli lobbies”; “Hitler has proved that he knew these terrorist semites very well”; and “Hitler was right, we need a new Hitler.”

He also promoted Holocaust denial and the claim that Israel was behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The State Bar of California investigated Khorasani’s conduct, but took no action.

Related coverage EU States No Longer Recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s Interim President Venezuela's Juan Guaido is a "privileged interlocutor" but no longer considered interim president, European Union states said in a statement...

Dean Susan Westerberg Prager of Southwestern Law School issued a statement saying, “Southwestern is aware of the intensely offensive antisemitic statements posted on social media by a Southwestern alumnus. We strongly and unequivocally condemn these statements.”

“The hate speech is contrary to the rule of law and to the values of human decency, justice, tolerance, nonviolence, and diversity, values that Southwestern has stood for since its inception,” she asserted.

“We value our Jewish community and oppose bigotry and hate speech of any kind,” Prager said. “Please know the Southwestern administration has taken appropriate measures in response.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, praised Prager’s statement, saying, “Absolutely unacceptable to see a California lawyer incite violence against Jews — all institutions and attorneys should follow @SouthwesternLaw’s lead and speak out against such inexcusable hatred.”

Absolutely unacceptable to see a California lawyer incite violence against Jews — all institutions and attorneys should follow @SouthwesternLaw’s lead and speak out against such inexcusable hatred: https://t.co/EHDr2pdbp7 https://t.co/bSBScOVsXs — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 22, 2021

In an Instagram post Saturday, Khorasani apologized, while claiming that his social media accounts had been hacked and that he was not responsible for the posts.

“Nonetheless, I would like to apologize to the Jewish community worldwide, and let them know that my DNA tests show that I have 3% Ashkenazi Jewish in me, and I have Jewish acquaintances and friends whom I embrace & treasure,” he wrote.