Monday, January 25th | 12 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Dean of Southwestern Law School Condemns Alumnus Who Said ‘We Need a New Hitler’

EU States No Longer Recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s Interim President

China Says US Military in South China Sea Not Good for Peace

Turkey Hopes Mediterranean Talks Can Calm Choppy Waters With EU

North Korea’s Acting Envoy to Kuwait Has Defected to South Korea: Lawmaker

Israel Extradites Sex-Crime Suspect Leifer to Australia

Israel Bans International Flights to Curb Coronavirus Spread

Israeli Cabinet Approves Historic Peace Agreement With Morocco

Israeli Defense Ministry to Dedicate Monument in Honor of South Lebanon Army Soldiers

Israel Opens Provisional Embassy in United Arab Emirates

January 25, 2021 11:19 am
0

EU States No Longer Recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s Interim President

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country’s rightful interim ruler, speaks at a conference in Caracas, Venezuela, March 9, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Manaure Quintero / File.

Venezuela’s Juan Guaido is a “privileged interlocutor” but no longer considered interim president, European Union states said in a statement on Monday, sticking by their decision to downgrade his status.

The EU’s 27 states had said on Jan. 6 they could no longer legally recognize Guaido as after he lost his position as head of parliament following legislative elections in Venezuela in December, despite the EU not recognizing that vote.

Following the disputed re-election of President Nicolas Maduro in 2018, Guaido, as head of parliament, became interim president. Guaido is still seen by the United States and Britain as Venezuela’s rightful leader.

The status of interim president gives Guaido access to funds confiscated from Maduro by Western governments, as well as affording him access to top officials and supporting his pro-democracy movement domestically and internationally.

Related coverage

January 25, 2021 11:56 am
0

Dean of Southwestern Law School Condemns Alumnus Who Said ‘We Need a New Hitler’

The Dean of Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles issued a strident denunciation of an alumnus who appeared to engage...

The 27 EU members said in a joint statement that he was part of the democratic opposition — despite a resolution by the European Parliament last week for EU governments to maintain Guaido’s position as head of state.

“The EU repeats its calls for … the freedom and safety of all political opponents, in particular representatives of the opposition parties elected to the National Assembly of 2015, and especially Juan Guaido,” the statement said following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

“The EU considers them to be important actors and privileged interlocutors,” it said, calling for the opposition to unite against the disputed rule of Maduro.

The assembly elected in 2015 was held by the opposition, whereas the new assembly is in the hands of Maduro’s allies, after the opposition called on Venezuelans to boycott the vote.

Guaido last week thanked the European Parliament for recognizing him as president of the National Assembly, a committee of lawmakers who assert they are the country’s legitimate legislature, arguing the 2020 parliamentary elections were fraudulent.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.