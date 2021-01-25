Israel’s Top Aerospace Company Signs Two Deals Supplying Drone Systems to Undisclosed Asian Country

CTech – Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has signed two deals regarding its Heron MK II UAV systems, valued at tens of millions of dollars. The deals, which will see IAI sell one system and lease another, were made with an unnamed Asian country. The systems include reconnaissance payloads, Heron MK II drones, and land arrays.

“I commend the signing of the two Heron MK II deals,” said IAI Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Military Aircraft Group, Moshe Levy. “The systems will operate in a land configuration and will carry out different missions, border protection among them. The Heron MK II UAVs can land on any airstrip and can maneuver under extreme weather conditions. I am certain that these deals will open the door to additional Heron MK II deals.”

The Heron MK II can reach an altitude of 35,000 feet and a maximum speed of 140 knots, clocking in up to 45 hours of airtime. It is a member of the Heron family, which will be a benefit for Heron operators who are already familiar with its systems. The MK II has a wider and stronger chassis than its predecessors, yet its net weight will remain unchanged. Its improved long-range sensor and radar means they can gather intelligence on targets from a long distance (dozens of miles) with no need to cross borders, thanks to its ability to carry larger, improved sensors.

IAI was founded in 1953 and is one of Israel’s largest technology employers, with more than 15,000 employees. It provides technology for space, air, land, and cyber industries.