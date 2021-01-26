Any New Nuclear Deal With Iran Will Be ‘Strategic Mistake,’ Says IDF Chief of Staff Kochavi

i24 News – The world must keep pressuring Iran as it progresses on its path towards possible acquisition of nuclear weapons, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi warned on Tuesday.

Speaking at an annual Institute for National Security Studies conference, Kochavi warned that Iran had developed advanced centrifuges that could allow it to build a nuclear warhead in months, if not weeks.

Lambasting Iran for its support to terrorist groups across the world, Kochavi warned the US against re-entering the 2015 nuclear deal, stressing that it would not have prevented the country from eventually obtaining nukes.

Even an amended agreement would still be an operational and strategic mistake for the whole world, he added, calling for more pressure on the Islamic Republic.

“Iran is under significant economic pressure, their trade has fallen dramatically. These pressures must continue in all directions,” he added.

Kochavi said that he had tasked the IDF with preparing plans for countering Iran, which will be developed in the coming year.

He stressed that Israel was facing threats and taking action on at least five fronts, including Syria, Lebanon and Gaza, while also appearing to confirm Israel’s involvement in two air attacks on Syrian targets last month — without naming Syria directly.

He also warned that the Gaza and Lebanese terrorist groups were hiding their rocket launch pads under residential buildings and said that this will not deter Israel from attacking these targets, which could do heavy damage if allowed to operate, during a possible war, although the residents in the area will be alerted in advance to let them evacuate.