Wednesday, January 27th | 14 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Benjamin Netanyahu: ‘Never Again’ Is More Than a Slogan

Why I’m a Zionist

Quds Force Chief Esmail Qaani Is Out to Get America

Why Are Jews Seen as ‘White’?

In Texas, an Honor Killer and His Accomplices Finally Face Justice

Israel and COVID Vaccines: A Reality Check

Why the IHRA Handbook on Antisemitism — Not Just Its Definition — Is Needed

Music Producer Floods Twitter With Comments Vilifying ‘Terrorist Gestapo State’ of Israel, While Inciting Violence

Top Italian Soccer Club to Hold Memorial for Trophy-Winning Coach Who Perished in Auschwitz on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Leading New York Rabbi Criticizes Democrat Bowman for ‘Outrageous Allegations’ That Israel Is Withholding Vaccine From Palestinians

January 26, 2021 4:35 pm
0

Any New Nuclear Deal With Iran Will Be ‘Strategic Mistake,’ Says IDF Chief of Staff Kochavi

avatar by i24 News

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi delivers a statement to the press at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Nov. 12, 2019. Photo: Miriam Alster/Flash90.

i24 News – The world must keep pressuring Iran as it progresses on its path towards possible acquisition of nuclear weapons, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi warned on Tuesday.

Speaking at an annual Institute for National Security Studies conference, Kochavi warned that Iran had developed advanced centrifuges that could allow it to build a nuclear warhead in months, if not weeks.

Lambasting Iran for its support to terrorist groups across the world, Kochavi warned the US against re-entering the 2015 nuclear deal, stressing that it would not have prevented the country from eventually obtaining nukes.

Even an amended agreement would still be an operational and strategic mistake for the whole world, he added, calling for more pressure on the Islamic Republic.

Related coverage

January 26, 2021 2:39 pm
0

Israeli Intelligence Minister Visits Sudan in First Visit of Its Kind Since Normalization

Israel’s Intelligence Minister visited Sudan on Monday in the first visit of its kind since the African nation officially normalized...

“Iran is under significant economic pressure, their trade has fallen dramatically. These pressures must continue in all directions,” he added.

Kochavi said that he had tasked the IDF with preparing plans for countering Iran, which will be developed in the coming year.

He stressed that Israel was facing threats and taking action on at least five fronts, including Syria, Lebanon and Gaza, while also appearing to confirm Israel’s involvement in two air attacks on Syrian targets last month — without naming Syria directly.

He also warned that the Gaza and Lebanese terrorist groups were hiding their rocket launch pads under residential buildings and said that this will not deter Israel from attacking these targets, which could do heavy damage if allowed to operate, during a possible war, although the residents in the area will be alerted in advance to let them evacuate.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.