Israeli Intelligence Minister Visits Sudan in First Visit of Its Kind Since Normalization

January 26, 2021 2:39 pm
Israeli Intelligence Minister Visits Sudan in First Visit of Its Kind Since Normalization

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen (L) exchanging a document with Sudanese Defense Minister Yassin Ibrahim during their meeting in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Jan. 25, 2021. Photo: Arye Shalicar / Israeli Intelligence Ministry handout.

Israel’s Intelligence Minister visited Sudan on Monday in the first visit of its kind since the African nation officially normalized ties with the Jewish state earlier this month.

The Agence France-Presse reported that Minister Eli Cohen met in Khartoum with the de facto head of state Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Defense Minister Yassin Ibrahim.

The Intelligence Ministry said a memorandum on diplomatic, security, and economic issues was signed by Cohen and Ibrahim, and that intelligence cooperation was discussed.

“The Sudanese authorities briefed the Israeli delegation on their progress on canceling the law boycotting Israel and amending the law imprisoning Sudanese migrants, including in Israel, who return to Sudan,” the Ministry said.

Cohen said the visit “laid the foundations for many important collaborations that will help Israel and Sudan, boost regional stability, deepen our ties with Africa, and lead to more agreements with states in the region.”

The visit was not publicly reported by the Sudanese state media.

Sudan normalized ties with Israel as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords, which also normalized relations with the UAE and Bahrain. In return, Sudan was taken off the American list of state sponsors of terrorism.

