Tuesday, January 26th | 13 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

No Serious COVID-19 Cases Among Israelis Given Pfizer Shot, Minister Says

Negev Bedouin Volunteers Fix Vandalized Jewish Israeli Graveyard

The Tragic End of Israel’s Labor Party

Israel, Don’t Trust Turkey

On the Same Day He Preached Unity, Biden Went the Other Way

Arab Monetary Support for Palestinians Plummeted 81% in Most of 2020

‘Freedom for Humanity’: A Cautionary Tale of Antisemitism

President Biden Takes Office Amid Rising Challenges

New York Times Writer Arrested as Secret Iran Agent Acknowledges He Was Paid by Iranian Government

Carleton University Resolution Targets Definition of Antisemitism, Warns Canadian Jewish Organization

January 26, 2021 8:51 am
0

No Serious COVID-19 Cases Among Israelis Given Pfizer Shot, Minister Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A teenager receives a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

Israel, which has already given a full set of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccinations to over 6% of its citizens, has not registered a single serious COVID-19 case among them, even as infections surge in the wider population, the government said on Tuesday.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein told a parliamentary panel that new infections and hospital admissions for serious or critical COVID-19 complications were now at record numbers.

But he said he knew of “no serious morbidity” among Israelis eligible for the vaccination certificate — a document issued by the state a week after the second dose is administered, when Pfizer says the vaccine is 95% effective. He said 0.014% had contracted milder forms of COVID-19.

Israel began what has become the world’s fastest per capita distribution of vaccines against the new coronavirus on Dec. 19, using the shot developed by the American firm Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech.

Related coverage

January 25, 2021 11:10 am
0

Israel Extradites Sex-Crime Suspect Leifer to Australia

A former Australian school principal accused of sexually assaulting students was extradited to Australia on Monday under an order from...

According to Health Ministry figures, 23% have received the first shot and more than 6% the second, between 21 and 28 days later.

The ministry blames highly communicable variants originating abroad for setbacks in Israel‘s bid to halt the spread of the virus.

A week after beginning vaccinations, it imposed its third national lockdown, which officials say may need to be extended into February.

But last Thursday it reported a reproduction number — known as “R” — of less than 1, which indicates that epidemic is no longer growing.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.