University of North Carolina Cops Issue Arrest Warrants After Antisemitic Vandalism Discovered

Police at the University of North Carolina (UNC) in Chapel Hill issued two arrest warrants on Monday in connection with racist and antisemitic graffiti discovered in a campus building over the weekend.

In a statement Monday, UNC Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Amy Johnson said the vandalism happened at the Campus Y sometime between Saturday and Sunday. They said a person unlawfully entered the building and defaced several offices, leaving behind antisemitic symbols and a racial epithet on a white board, the local ABC affiliate reported.

The break-in and vandalism were reported to UNC police, who, with law enforcement partners, have identified a suspect and issued two arrest warrants.

UNC officials noted the Campus Y’s long history as a home for promoting social justice on campus.

“Hateful vandalism is not acceptable anywhere on our campus, but this breach of an established organization that promotes equality and justice is particularly egregious,” the school’s statement read.

Danny Siegel — a Jewish senior at UNC — told ABC that the incident was his first personal encounter with antisemitism.

“As a Jewish person, that type of thing really hits home. I’ve never experienced anti-Semitism on this campus, I haven’t experienced that much in my life,” said Siegel. “It shows that the individuals who did that understood that and did it for a specific purpose, and that type of stuff doesn’t belong on this campus, let alone in this country, in this world.”