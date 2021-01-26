Wednesday, January 27th | 14 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Music Producer Floods Twitter With Comments Vilifying ‘Terrorist Gestapo State’ of Israel, While Inciting Violence

Top Italian Soccer Club To Hold Memorial For Trophy-Winning Coach Who Perished In Auschwitz on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Leading New York Rabbi Criticizes Democrat Bowman for ‘Outrageous Allegations’ That Israel is Withholding Vaccine from Palestinians

Major German Companies, Including Daimler, VW and Deutsche Bank, Adopt IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

Any New Nuclear Deal with Iran Will Be ‘Strategic Mistake,’ Says IDF Chief of Staff Kochavi

US to Reopen Palestinian Diplomatic Offices Shuttered by Trump, Acting Envoy to UN Says

Israeli Intelligence Minister Visits Sudan in First Visit of Its Kind Since Normalization

University of North Carolina Cops Issue Arrest Warrants After Antisemitic Vandalism Discovered

Details Emerge of Shocking Antisemitic Assault on Argentine Jewish Family During Mountain Vacation

Facebook Blocks Netanyahu Chatbot, Citing Privacy Violation

January 26, 2021 3:15 pm
0

US to Reopen Palestinian Diplomatic Offices Shuttered by Trump, Acting Envoy to UN Says

avatar by i24 News

United Nations Security Council members attend a meeting on the Middle East, at the UN headquarters, in New York City, Dec. 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Shannon Stapleton.

i24 News – The United States will reopen the Palestinian Authority diplomatic offices that were shuttered by the administration of former President Donald Trump, acting US envoy to the United Nations Richard Mills said on Tuesday.

In his first speech at the UN Security Council, Mills also said that the administration of US President Joe Biden will work to restore the relations with Palestinians, while also maintaining close contact with Israel, and support the two-state solution.

Washington would also seek to prevent any unilateral action from either side, be it annexation of lands or incitement of violence.

In 2018, the US ordered the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) office in Washington shuttered in a move that was largely symbolic, as Palestinian officials reportedly prefer direct contact with US counterparts, bypassing the mission.

Related coverage

January 26, 2021 6:13 pm
0

Top Italian Soccer Club To Hold Memorial For Trophy-Winning Coach Who Perished In Auschwitz on Holocaust Remembrance Day

One of Italy's most celebrated soccer clubs will host a memorial on Wednesday for a former championship-winning coach who perished...

The move came as the State Department accused the PLO of failing to make any headway in holding peace talks with Israel and rejecting the Middle East peace plan by the Trump administration.

The decision followed the US announcement that it would relocate its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, which was delivered in 2017, with US-Palestinian ties going downhill from that point.

In early 2019, the US also shuttered its own consulate in East Jerusalem, which worked as its de-facto Palestinian embassy.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.