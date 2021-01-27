Wednesday, January 27th | 15 Shevat 5781

January 27, 2021 4:29 pm
0

'You Lost Your Fight 76 Years Ago,' Holocaust Survivor Tells Far Right MPs During Speech to German Parliament

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Charlotte Knobloch speaks during the commemoration service for the victims of the Nazi dictatorship, at Germany’s lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A Jewish survivor of the Nazi Holocaust told far right MPs in the German parliament, “you lost your fight 76 years ago,” during an emotional address to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Charlotte Knobloch — a veteran German Jewish leader who is presently the head of the Jewish community in the city of Munich — turned to representatives of the ultranationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD) Party during her speech, in which she recalled her own childhood spent in hiding during the Holocaust.

“You will continue to fight for your Germany, and we will continue to fight for our Germany,” Knobloch declared. “I tell you, you lost your fight 76 years ago.”

After Knobloch’s speech, a large number of the AfD’s 94 parliamentary representatives remained seated as their colleagues from other parties gave her a standing ovation.

Knobloch, who was born in 1932, one year before Hitler came to power, spent the Holocaust in hiding on a farm. She recalled the day that her eyes had filled with tears when a caretaker told her, “Jewish children are not allowed to play here.”

At the end of her remarks, Knobloch urged the parliamentarians to “look after our country.”

In a separate video message to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that preserving the memory of the victims of the Nazis was her country’s “everlasting responsibility.”

Meanwhile, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged Germans to take a stand in the face of rising antisemitism.

“Each of us is called upon to protect Jewish fellow citizens from threats, insults and violence,” Steinmeier declared. “Not in the future, but here and now, in the country in which we live together.”

