Israeli FM Holds Talks With New Secretary Of State Blinken Over Regional Stability, ‘Iranian Threat’

i24 News – Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi held talks with newly confirmed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, marking the first high-level government meeting between Jerusalem and the Biden administration.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry, the two discussed “regional strategic matters, continued to widen the circle of peace, the Iranian threat, and other topics.”

Ashkenazi also congratulated Blinken on his recent confirmation as Washington’s top diplomat, expressing hope the two will meet personally once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Blinken later tweeted that it was “Great speaking with @Gabi_Ashkenazi today to discuss the steadfast partnership between the U.S. and Israel.”

“Our commitment to Israel’s security is sacrosanct, and I look forward to working with the Foreign Minister and others toward our common goals.”

Regarding Israel’s historic normalization agreements with the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco over the past several months, Ashkenazi said: “The peace agreements led by the US created a broad peace coalition in the Middle East and we all must continue to act to widen the circle and remove any threat that can undermine the stability and security of the region.”

“I am certain that we will know to act together against global terror and any threat to stability led by Iran and its proxies,” Ashkenazi added.

While speaking during a news conference for the first time as Secretary of State earlier Wednesday, Blinken said the US would consider rejoining the Iran nuclear deal once Tehran resumes complying with the agreement.

“If Iran comes back into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same thing,” he said.