Friday, January 29th | 16 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top German Scientific University Removes Antisemitic Prussian Industrialist from Its Name

Remember the People, Not Just the Atrocities

Israeli Archeologists Unearth Valued Purple Dye From Period of Kings David and Solomon

‘Truth Will Prevail:’ Calls for Justice From Family Continue as US Says Ready to Take Custody of Daniel Pearl Killer

Australian Cops Investigating Neo-Nazis Who Burned White Cross in National Park During Holiday Weekend

Small Bomb Explodes Near Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, Nobody Hurt

Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show to Debut This Year Following Postponement Over Antisemitic Comments

Biden Pledge to Reopen PLO Mission in Washington Faces Legal Hurdles

Senior Islamic State Figure Killed in Iraq, PM Says

Lebanese Leaders Condemn Violence After Tripoli Unrest

January 29, 2021 10:27 am
0

Rabbi, Cantor Hang Mezuzah at Israel Diamond Exchange Office in Dubai

avatar by JNS.org

Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie, senior rabbi of the Jewish Council of the Emirates (JCE) in the United Arab Emirates, and Alex Peterfreund, co-founder and cantor of the JCE, affixed a mezuzah on the new representative office of the Israel Diamond Exchange in the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

They were joined by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO of the DMCC.

“The mezuzah is a constant reminder of God’s presence and installing it epitomizes just that,” said Abadie. “It is with God’s help that these new Jewish and Israeli businesses moving into the UAE will flourish.”

“We look forward to placing many more mezuzot for Jewish-owned businesses throughout the Emirates in the days and months to come,” he added.

Related coverage

January 29, 2021 11:56 am
0

Senior Islamic State Figure Killed in Iraq, PM Says

Iraqi security forces have killed Abu Yaser al-Issawi, an Islamic State commander who had claimed to be the leader of...

“The placement of a mezuzah on the doorframe of the representative office of the Israel Diamond Exchange in Dubai is an homage to our founding father, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose fundamental belief in inclusiveness has been a driver of our country’s strength and significance on the global stage, ultimately leading to the signing of the Abraham Accords,” said Bin Sulayem.

Peterfreund noted that “when I opened my own office for Espeka in the DMCC seven years ago, I would not have dreamed that in 2021, I would have the honor to assist in putting a mezuzah on the doorframe of the representative office of the Israeli Diamond Exchange in the same building. It is truly remarkable.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.