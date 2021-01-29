Friday, January 29th | 16 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top German Scientific University Removes Antisemitic Prussian Industrialist from Its Name

Remember the People, Not Just the Atrocities

Israeli Archeologists Unearth Valued Purple Dye From Period of Kings David and Solomon

‘Truth Will Prevail:’ Calls for Justice From Family Continue as US Says Ready to Take Custody of Daniel Pearl Killer

Australian Cops Investigating Neo-Nazis Who Burned White Cross in National Park During Holiday Weekend

Small Bomb Explodes Near Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, Nobody Hurt

Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show to Debut This Year Following Postponement Over Antisemitic Comments

Biden Pledge to Reopen PLO Mission in Washington Faces Legal Hurdles

Senior Islamic State Figure Killed in Iraq, PM Says

Lebanese Leaders Condemn Violence After Tripoli Unrest

January 29, 2021 11:56 am
0

Senior Islamic State Figure Killed in Iraq, PM Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The flag of the ISIS terrorist group. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani/File Photo.

Iraqi security forces have killed Abu Yaser al-Issawi, an Islamic State commander who had claimed to be the leader of the group in Iraq and its “deputy caliph,” Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Thursday.

“Our heroic armed forces have eliminated Daesh commander Abu Yaser Al-Issawi as part of an intelligence-led operation,” Kadhimi tweeted.

“If this is indeed confirmed, it’s significant news, al-Issawi headed up IS’s entire Iraq operation,” tweeted Charles Lister, a director at the Middle East Institute think tank in Washington. “It’s worth awaiting more substantive evidence (..) previous claims have turned out to have been false.”

Last week, Islamic State claimed responsibility for a twin suicide bombing that killed at least 32 people in a crowded Baghdad market. It was the first big suicide bombing in Iraq for three years.

Related coverage

January 29, 2021 11:55 am
0

Lebanese Leaders Condemn Violence After Tripoli Unrest

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister and its president on Friday condemned overnight violence in the city of Tripoli, where protesters angry...

Iraqi authorities said the attack was a possible sign of the group reviving after its military defeat in 2017.

Suicide attacks on civilian targets were a near-daily tactic of the mainly Sunni Muslim insurgents during the US occupation of Iraq after the invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Many of the insurgents were later recruited by Islamic State, whose fighters swept across a third of Iraq in 2014.

By 2017, however, Islamic State insurgents had been driven from all territory they held in Iraq. Their paramount leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, died in 2019 during a U.S. raid in neighboring Syria.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.