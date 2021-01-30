Sunday, January 31st | 18 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Germany Is Already Ordering Vaccines For 2022

Fresh Data Show Toll South African Virus Variant Takes on Vaccine Efficacy

UAE Adopts Amendments to Grant Citizenship to Investors and Other Professionals

US House Democrat to Move Office After Confrontation With Republican Lawmaker

After Outcry, EU Reverses Plan to Restrict Vaccine Exports Through Irish Border

Jewish Groups Condemn Georgia Congresswoman Over ‘Bizarre’ Conspiracy Theories That Jewish Space Lasers Started California Fires

Top German Scientific University Removes Antisemitic Prussian Industrialist From Its Name

Remember the People, Not Just the Atrocities

Israeli Archeologists Unearth Valued Purple Dye From Period of Kings David and Solomon

‘Truth Will Prevail:’ Calls for Justice From Family Continue as US Says Ready to Take Custody of Daniel Pearl Killer

January 30, 2021 11:18 am
0

UAE Adopts Amendments to Grant Citizenship to Investors and Other Professionals

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A general view of the Business Bay area, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Satish Kumar / File.

The United Arab Emirates has adopted amendments that would allow the Gulf state to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals including scientists, doctors and their families, the government said on Saturday.

“The UAE cabinet, local Emiri courts and executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category,” Dubai’s ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a twitter post.

“The law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

It was unclear if new passport holders would benefit from the public welfare system. The UAE spends billions of dollars each year on free education, healthcare, housing loans and grants for its estimated 1.4 million citizens.

Foreigners in the UAE usually have renewable visas valid for only a few years tied to employment. The government in recent years has made its visa policy more flexible, offering longer residencies for certain types of investors, students and professionals.

Last year, the government extended its “golden” visa system – which grants 10-year residency in the Gulf state – to certain professionals, specialized degree-holders and others.

An oil and gas producer, the UAE’s economy has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices, prompting tens of thousands of expatriates to leave.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.