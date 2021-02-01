Monday, February 1st | 19 Shevat 5781

February 1, 2021 11:36 am
Ariel University Awards First Honorary Doctorate to Former US Ambassador

avatar by Ariel Kahana / JNS.org

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman speaks during a visit to Efrat, in Gush Etzion, Feb. 20, 2020. Photo: Gershon Elinson/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel’s Ariel University in Samaria announced on Sunday that it will award its first honorary doctorate to outgoing US Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman “in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to the diplomatic international relations between the USA and Israel.”

Ariel University president professor Yehuda Danon said “Ambassador Friedman and the American government’s acknowledgment that research and discovery benefit all people, regardless of location, faith or practice will allow researchers from Ariel University and their colleagues in the USA the opportunity to focus on their important scientific work and continue to strengthen the unbreakable bond between our two countries.”

Friedman said in response that he was “deeply honored to be the first recipient of an honorary doctorate from Ariel University, a world-class academic institution that serves students of all faiths and nationalities. Ariel brings a future of peaceful coexistence right to the here and now.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

